APC Presidential Primary: Why I stepped down for Tinubu, by Amosun

Ex-Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has said he decided to withdraw from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in favour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because he wanted the South West to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor after northern governors in-sisted on power shifting to the South in 2023.

Amosun said this at a rally in Abeokuta, organised by his supporters to welcome him back home after the APC presidential primary in Abuja. The representative of Ogun Central in the Senate alongside Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and former Speaker of House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole stepped down for Tinubu during the primary, paving the way for the ex-Lagos State governor to clinch the ticket. Amosun urged his supporters to extend their support to Tinubu in next year’s election, saying he would return Nigeria to the “good old days”. He said: “When I declared interest in the presidential seat two years ago, I told my supporters that I was going into the race with 20 per cent interest, while I would throw my support to anyone chosen by the party.

“But my wanting to be President cannot supersede the interest of all of us in Nigeria, all of us in the South, all of us in the South West. “It got to a point that we realised when our brother governors from the North when they were even rooting to say they want the presidency to go to the South.”

“Then, we said, if we want the presidency to come to the South, all of us, we must find a way to unite, we must find a way to drop all these personal ambitions for the overall interest of all of us in the entire South and particularly, the South West.” Meanwhile, Amosun said except for former President Olusegun Obasanjo no politician in the state, either dead or alive, had served Ogun more than him. The legislator, who has spent eight years as governor and running his second term in the Senate, said he had committed 15 years of his life to serving Ogun.

 

