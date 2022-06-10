APC Presidential Primary: Winners and losers

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) is already on a journey to swiftly put its house in order, after the outcome of yesterday’s presidential primary, there are still heroes and villains from the contest and both are not hard to identify. WALE ELEGBEDE and ANAYO EZUGWU pick out some of the winners and losers after the party’s election.

Winners:

Bola Tinubu

He was never pretentious about his ambition. The major turning point of the primaries was his insistence against a consensus option for the party and that apparently was the game-changer for the outcome of the poll. Although his victory can be said to be collective, Tinubu’s doggedness, bravery and tenacity played major difference on his eventual choice as the party’s flag bearer. He was indeed a hard nut to crack for both the supposed cabal and some interests within the party. No doubt, he has paid his dues at both party and national levels, it is only left to be seen how he will fare against the PDP and its candidate. Until then, history is already in black and white that without the express support of a sitting president, vice president and senate president, he became the flag bearer of a ruling party.

Kayode Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Governors’ Forum , Governor Kayode Fayemi, made a masterstroke move when he announced his withdrawal from the presidential race and instructed his delegates to vote for Tinubu. Of course, nobody saw it coming because many in the South-West saw his initial bid to succeed President Buhari as a deliberate attempt of stalling and frustrating Tinubu’s ambition. No doubt, the progressives fold was elated when he described Tinubu as his leader. How long the new found love will last is left to be seen.

Iyiola Omisore:

As the National Secretary of the party and a strong ally of Tinubu, Omisore held forth for the former Lagos governor. Omisore helped the incumbent governor of Osun, Adeg-boyega Oyetola to emerge governor at a desperate period. By all standards, Omisore is a winner, against all odds.

Northern governors

Northern Governors elected on the platform of the APC didn’t have it smooth for many weeks, especially, when they started suspecting that their chairman Abdullahi Adamu, wanted to pitch tent with other interests other than their collective agreement that power should return to the south. This created tension among them and almost degenerated.

The progressive governors, fought hard to ensure their place in the emerging party regime was not relegated and made sure their choice passed the election test. The northern governors won big time.

Losers:

Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a major losers of the APC presidential primary election. Before the exercise, he was favoured to win the presidential ticket because of passive support from the presidency and the drive for him to continue the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Osinbajo chances were also boosted by the decision of some other aspirants like Nicolas Felix to step down for him hours before the commencement of voting at the convention. But the vice president scored 235 votes to come distance third in the exercise.

Abdullahi Adamu

The National Chairman of the party is another casualty of the APC presidential primary election. Although Adamu is not on the ballot he played a significant role in a bid to determine the outcome of the election. Adamu proposed the exercise several times in order to perfect his plan of installing his preferred candidate and he even named announced Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party.

Ahmad Lawan

The Senate President is among the losers of the primary election. Lawan, who was one of the strong aspirants from the northern part of the country in the race, was favoured to pick the presidential ticket. The chairman of the party named him as the preferred candidate of the president but the presidency later denied the endorsement. With his failed presidential bid, Lawan would not return to the National Assembly in 2023.

Rotimi Amaechi

The former minister of transport was one of the losers of the primary election. Before the exercise, Amaechi was rumoured as the preferred aspirant of President Buhari. The former governor, who scored 316 at the primary election, believed that his achievements in the ministry of transport, most in the construction of railways across the country and his contribution to enthroning APC in 2015 were enough to guarantee his candidacy. With his loss at the primary, Amaechi would now concentrate on reclaiming Rivers State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...