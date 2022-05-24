News Top Stories

APC Presidential Screening: Adamu still consulting key stakeholders

The dilemma in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the choice of a consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 elections worsened yesterday as the party reportedly postponed the all important exercise indefinitely.

 

New Telegraph learnt from impeccable sources within the party hierarchy that the indefinite postponement was because the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, was yet to conclude his ongoing consultations with key stakeholders of the party.

 

Adamu, it was learnt, was expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to work out modalities for the proposed meetings with the presidential aspirants, state governors and the leadership of the National Assembly. Earlier yesterady, there were speculations that the party was proposing to hold the exercise today and tomorrow.

 

However, these dates could not be confirmed by any official of the party. A presidential aspirant who spoke with New Telegraph in confidence, said the last he heard about the screening was its postponement on Sunday and no new datehasbeencommunicated to him.

 

A total of twenty eight (28) presidential aspirants have submitted their Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

 

These include Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Sen. Godswill Akpabio; former Minister of State (Education), Emeka Nwajiuba, and Sen Ken Nnamani, former President of the Senate.

 

Others are the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade; Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Governor of Ekiti State, Dr  Kayode Fayemi; Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, former Governor of Zamfara State, Sen. Ahmed Yerima; former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Governor of Imo State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, and former Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun.

 

It would be recalled that the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP  has been involved in what some political analysts have described as a mind game over the nomination of their presidential candidates for the forthcoming elections.

 

The two dominant parties had postponed their processes at least twice, apparently to allow the other party choose its candidate first before taking a cue. Each party is watching the other keenly and does not want to make a mistake and fall into the traps surrounding the vexed issues of zoning and power rotation.

 

