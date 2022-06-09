APC Presidential Ticket: Bakare, Okorocha, two others paid N100m each for zero vote

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Church, Tunde Bakare; former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, and Mr. Tien Jack-Rich, scored zero vote at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention for its presidential ticket on Tuesday.

The Convention saw the emergence of the former Lagos State governor and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner. There were 2, 323 delegates that participated in the primaries where 23 aspirants contested. Some of the aspirants stepped down from the race, a situation that reduced their number to 14. Okorocha (Imo State), Bakare (Ogun), Mokelu (Anambra) and Jack-Rich (Delta) paid N100 million each to had obtained the Expression of interest and Nomination Forms of the APC. The total number of votes from their states were more than 200 and they were the sole aspirants from their states. The breakdown of the result is as follows: Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo) 1, Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) 38; Senator Sani Yerima (Zamfara) 4; Chibuike Amaechi (Rivers) 316, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Ogun) 235; Yahaya Bello (Kogi) 47; Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (1), Ahmed Lawan (Yobe) 152; Ben Ayade 37 and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Lagos) 1271.

