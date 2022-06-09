News Top Stories

APC Presidential Ticket: Bakare, Okorocha, two others paid N100m each for zero vote

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Church, Tunde Bakare; former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, and Mr. Tien Jack-Rich, scored zero vote at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention for its presidential ticket on Tuesday.

The Convention saw the emergence of the former Lagos State governor and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner. There were 2, 323 delegates that participated in the primaries where 23 aspirants contested. Some of the aspirants stepped down from the race, a situation that reduced their number to 14. Okorocha (Imo State), Bakare (Ogun), Mokelu (Anambra) and Jack-Rich (Delta) paid N100 million each to had obtained the Expression of interest and Nomination Forms of the APC. The total number of votes from their states were more than 200 and they were the sole aspirants from their states. The breakdown of the result is as follows: Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo) 1, Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) 38; Senator Sani Yerima (Zamfara) 4; Chibuike Amaechi (Rivers) 316, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Ogun) 235; Yahaya Bello (Kogi) 47; Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (1), Ahmed Lawan (Yobe) 152; Ben Ayade 37 and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Lagos) 1271.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alaafin of Oyo decorates Shina Peller

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Unarguably, Shina Abiola who is better known as Shina Peller remains the most visible among the children of the foremost magician in the country, late Moshood Abiola a.k.a Peller.   With his hands in different businesses, young Shina’s effort was really crown wit success that he started controlling large sum of money early in life. […]
News

‘We won’t negotiate’, says new Chad regime, as armed rebels regroup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chad’s military transitional government has said it will not negotiate with the rebels blamed for killing the country’s president of three decades, raising the possibility that the armed fighters might press ahead with their threats to attack the capital N’djamena. A spokesman for the rebel group known as the Front for Change and Concord […]
News

14 communities to benefit from vocational education in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Indications have emerged that some youths from no fewer than 14 communities in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State are to benefit from the empowerment programmes initiated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the auspices of the Tropical Gate Foundation. Already, a database had been set up to identify talented youths in the area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica