APC presidential ticket: Buhari to choose aspirant one week to convention –Sources

…President’s choice to battle against Tinubu

Indications have emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari might announce his choice for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential ticket, a week to the National Convention of party. A source told Sunday Telegraph over the weekend that the Presidential ticket would be contested between the Buhari’s choice and the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It is believed that Tinubu would not accept the choice of President Buhari as a consensus candidate. Buhari had said he would announce his preference for APC Presidential ticket later during a Television interview with him sometime last year.

Many of the APC aspirants believe that they are the choice of the President for the APC Presidential ticket, a situation that had led to many of the allies of the President joining the presidential race.

Among those who are on the APC Presidential race are: Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi; Dr. Bello Ibrahim Dauda; Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba; Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani.

Each of the aspirants would be expected to pay N100 million for the Expression of interest and Nomination Forms for the Presidential ticket. The party source said that the aspirants that were not chosen as consensus candidate of the President would have their N100 million refunded.

The process would be like the National Convention of the party that produced the National Working Committee (NWC) members led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Buhari had instructed that the money paid by other aspirants for NWC position for Expression interest and nomination forms be refunded.

The source said: “APC would do indirect primaries and at the last week before the Convention, President Muhammadu Buhari would summon all the aspirants, where he will make it open who his choice is or whom he prefers to succeed him.

“The people in Osinbajo’s camp, believe they are the one; the people in Ameachi’s camp believe they are the one. “Off course, you know Amosun, Fayemi are entering the race. But while APC would not go for outright consensus because the Electoral Act says if one person opposes it, it means that they would go for election.

“We know for sure that Asiwaju Tinubu would not agree to consensus and may not want to step down for anybody. So, what the Presidency cabal wants do is that once the President says you people should step down, any opposition, especially Tinubu would contest against the president’s choice. It will not be contest for everybody that paid N100 million.”

However, the aspirants and their supporters have started reaching out to party chieftains and delegates.

