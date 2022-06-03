APC: Presidential ticket divides NWC

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are said to be divided over Presidential aspirants and the mode for the primary. While some of the NWC members in support of the aspiration of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are for indirect primaries; those in support of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi are in support of consensus.

There are 23 presidential aspirants screened by the party. Among them are: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; former Governor of Zamfara, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima; former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu. Others are former president of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade,former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Senator Godswill Akpabio and former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha. A reliable source said the NWC meeting of the party, which was held on Wednesday, was rowdy as a result of the varied interests in support of the presidential aspirants.

The party source said those in support of Tinubu and pushing for primaries are: Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, National Secretary, Senator Iyinola Omisore, National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Lukman, National Vice Chairman (South West), Isaac Kekemeke and National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel. Those in support of Amaechi and pushing for consensus are: National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Vice Chairman, (South South) and National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Salihu Mustapha.

The source also revealed that some other NWC members are in support of different presidential aspirants. According to the source, the outcome of the Special National Convention of the party would affect the Working Committee, as the members might not be united. It would be recalled that the National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman had written to the National Chairman accusing him of taking unilateral decisions. Lukman also in a letter he signed with the National Vice Chairman South West, Isaac Kekemeke accused the Chairman of dropping President Muhammadu Buhari’s name in taking decisions in the party.

The NWC member, disagreeing with the President’s decision to appoint the APC Presidential candidate on consensus, said that would diminish all his achieve-ments. Lukman reminded the President that he emerged through free and fair primaries in 2014 as candidate of the party. The party source said that the National Vice Chairman North West was not acting in isolation; he is acting in consonance with all the NWC members who are supporting Tinubu.

The source said: “Since the President said he would produce his successor by consensus, the camp of the APC National Leader has been threatened. “To them, consensus would not favour them because they are convinced the President would not choose their principal.

“They are likely looking at the direction of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as the consensus candidate, the reason some NWC members were attacking the National Chairman. “However, the consensus the President is talking about is likely to come from the North.”

When a NWC member was contacted on the letters written by Salihu Lukman and the crisis in the Working Committee, he dismissed the crisis and said the letters were for the national interest. Hesaid:”Icantellyouthere isnocrisisintheNWCbutany letter written by any NWC member was in the national interest. “We are working as umpires here with different interests but we need to bury our interests for the sake of the party.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...