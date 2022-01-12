News Top Stories

APC presidential ticket: I’ll match Tinubu grit for grit –Kalu

Posted on Author Chukwu David, ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that he was ready to jostle the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential ticket with former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if the party zoned it to the South.

 

According to a statement signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala of the Office of Senate Chief Whip, Kalu stated this in an interview yesterday.

 

He said that while he had nothing against the aspiration of Tinubu, he believed that the South East was ripe for the Presidency and that it should be the turn of the region to produce the next President of the country.

 

The former governor, representing Abia North Senatorial District in the nation’s highest law making Assembly, said that he had all that it takes to match Tinubu grit for grit and campaign for campaign if need be for the APC ticket towards the 2023 presidential contest.

 

Tinubu had on Monday January 10, 2022, declared his ambition to take the reins of power as Nigeria’s next President. While commending the groups drumming support for him to vie for  president in 2023, Kalu said that they found him worthy to deliver good governance to the nation.

 

He also reacted to his posters flooding major cities in Nigeria and said he had not made up his mind to contest. “I want to continue to thank people who are putting up my posters all over Nigeria, I have not made up my mind whether to vie for president or not.

 

“But if opportunity is given to the South-East, I will think again to see if there is room because the party has not said where they are zoning the president to.

 

“But I know the party will bring a president who will work for the unity of the country which is more important,” Kalu said

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

