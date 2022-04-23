APC Presidential ticket: ‘I’m most favoured candidate to succeed Buhari, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken his presidential bid to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State where he stated that he is the most favourably qualified candidate to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Osinbajo who had earlier met the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II in his palace stated this when he met with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the state. He was received by the Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr. Isaac Omodewu who was accompanied by two gubernatorial aspirants: Senator Teslim Folarin and Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) as well as scores of party chieftains and supporters. Before addressing the delegates, Osinbajo had visited Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, who prayed for him and his political ambition. Osinbajo declared that his wealth of experience, both local and international, and unwavering loyalty, have put him in good stead to succeed President Buhari come May 29, 2023.

The Vice President said: “Let me begin by congratulating all of us on the very successful completion of the convention of our great party, the All Progressives Congress. I want to thank you for standing firm and strong so that we were able to hold a peaceful convention. I also thank you for your support for President Muhammadu Buhari and our government in Abuja.” “On April 11th, 2022, I, your son, your brother, and your friend, declared my intention to run for President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. I declared my intention to run with the greatest humility.

I have served in the Federal Gov- ernment of Nigeria for the past seven years. And in those seven years, I have been involved because the president considered it the right thing to do. In his own generosity and his openness, he gave me every opportunity to serve, including very sensitive international assignments. “As you know, I also acted as president during certain periods when the president was away on medical vacation. Everything that I learnt as vice president, and everything that I have learnt as acting president, has prepared me to run as president of our country and to function as president of our country.

“One advantage I will have is that on day one, I can hit the ground running because I know what it takes. Another thing I want to tell you is that in all the important decisions we will make on security, economy and the rest, we will consult at every level”, Osinbajo stressed. In his remarks on the occasion, Akintola said that his being present with Senator Folarin (both gubernatorial aspirants of the same party) “shows that there is no division within the state’s chapter of the party. “We are on the same page. We are real followers of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN. He is our man.

He is already out President. By the grace of God, when it comes to Prof. Osinbajo, there is no faction. Prof, you have made your mark. Kabiyesi Olubadan has even already attested to that. We assure you that you have our sympathy”. Folarin lauded the qualities of Osinbajo, declaring that “Ibadan is the centre of South West politics. We welcome our Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to Ibadan to meet our delegates. They are all here to honour you. They are fully in your support.”

