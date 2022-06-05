APC Presidential Ticket: Nwosu Commends Buhari, Northern govs

Politics

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A former governorship candidate in Imo State, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has said that the decision made by 10 Northern governors, to support power shift to the Southern part of the country, was a display of patriotism and sensitivity to the mood of the time.

New Telegraph reports that 10 Northern governors under the platform of the APC had written to the President, at the end of their meeting, to allow power to shift to the South, in the interest of national cohesion.

Speaking with a select group of journalists in Abuja, Sunday, Nwosu who has been clamouring for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, urged the presidential aspirants from the South to emulate the President, and the Northern governors, by imbibing the spirit of equity, justice and fairness.

According to him: “From the outcome of the meeting between the aspirants and the President Saturday night, it is obvious that power will shift to the South. I want to salute the courage of the  Northern governors; they displayed what the spirit of a true Nigerian should be. This is simply patriotism at the highest level.

“Now the issue is when we get to the South, we should also toe the part of equity and fairness, and ask which zone has not held power.

“Remember that the South West has done eight years as President under Olusegun Obasanjo and eight years as Vice President under Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the Speaker of the House of Representatives at the same time, which is uncommon, the South-South had six uninterrupted years under President Goodluck Jonathan. The only zone that is yet to take a shot at the Presidency, is the Southeast.

“Now that the issue of power shift to the South has matured, we should come together and pick a strong candidate that is acceptable across all divides. We cannot be accusing the North of wanting to remain in power when we are guilty of the same thing. It is time for equity, fairness and justice.”

On the best way the party could arrive at a “strong” candidate, Nwosu urged the aspirants from the South to look among themselves and support that one that is most acceptable among Nigerians that can fix and  unite the country if elected President.

 

