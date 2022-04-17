APC Presidential ticket: Why Tinubu, Osinbajo may lose out

• Buhari, inner circle worried about ex-Lagos gov’s age, health

• Cabal unhappy with Osinbajo’s actions as acting president

Indications emerged over the weekend that the ambitions of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo may not have achieved the buy-ins of the presidency.

Sources within the presidency and the APC indicated to Sunday Telegraph that President Muhammadu Buhari may after all, not back the ambitions of the duo, even though the president had insisted that he has no preferred aspirant.

A leader of the APC in Lagos, told our correspondent that the party and the presidency were not disposed to the Tinubu candidacy owing to his age and suspected ill health. In fact, it was gathered that Buhari was not disposed to handing over to anybody who may not be able to stand the rigours of the presidential seat.

The source said: “Do you remember previously when the president said he would have preferred to be elected at a younger age? He also said that his age and the presidency was taking a toll on him. That is exactly why he is reluctant to support Tinubu.

That is in addition to the fact that many of the power brokers within the presidency and outside it believe that Tinubu could not be trusted with power. He is too strong with his vice-grip on Lagos.

So, giving him presidency may not be to the benefit of the power brokers and Nigerians.” It was further learnt that some members of the president’s inner circle do not want Osinbajo to succeed Buhari because of certain actions of the Vice President, when Buhari was on leave in the United Kingdom during which the VP acted as the president.

One of such action was, the sacking of the then Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura, over the invasion of the DSS of the National Assembly. He had replaced Daura with Matthew Seiyefa, whom Buhari removed and replaced with the current Director General, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

According to one the sources, the Presidency believes that Tinubu would want insist on National Convention that would produce the presidential candidate.

A supporter of Tinubu presidency, Chief Ibrahim Emokpaire, had said in terms of consensus: “I will like to tell you that actually, the President is a democrat, period and he actually like somebody like Asiwaju contesting in this fray, means that there has to be democratic exercises.

The issue of the President supporting A,B,Y,Z is neither here or there, the President has his own right to exercise by indicating his preference like every other Nigerian but as a democrat, the President will allow free and fair exercise.”

Others who have indicated interest in the ticket include, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; a businessman, Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim; a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Minister of State for Education, Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba. Also the governor Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is said to have joined for the APC Presidential ticket, having informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his interest.

According to another source, Buhari has taken cognizance of what he had suffered for being challenged health wise and being old, as he said: “There are a lot of calculations against the big man of Lagos. First is his age: The President is not comfortable handing over to somebody as old as the Lagos man. It was from his own personal experience, for him being President at his age.

So, he has a firsthand experience of somebody of his age being president and that it is extremely difficult for the person to function properly. Secondly, the big man (President) also has security report of the reality of the Lagos big man’s health status that the people don’t have. So, he knows about the man’s health far more than most of the people talking about it.

He knows that his health might not be able to carry the ‘wahala’ that comes with Presidency. Thirdly, he has to balance the ethno-religious sentiment that has to take place. If you are giving the Presidency to the South, it should be a southern Christian. If you can give the President to a Southern Muslim, then the VeePee will come from the North.

Who will the VeePee be – Northern Christian, then the APC would not be able to get the votes of the Northern Muslim. So, that sentiment is also at play. There is this fact that they really cannot trust the Lagos big man, at least the cabal around the President.”

On Osinbajo he said: “Yes, he is Christian but don’t forget that the time the President went for treatment for a long time Osinbajo and his church people were accused of celebrating and doing things like what God has done shall be permanent.

So, there is also a lot of distrust on number two and you know the way he also sacked their man, the former DSS DG without the approval or consent of the President. So, that one too is another issue with them and the issue of Christian bigotry.

They also do not trust him.” He said, “A lot of them are still watching. It is not clear until the primaries. But he is reaching out and warming himself to them across the states.”

It was gathered that it was because of the uncertainty surrounding Tinubu and Osinbajo’s chances that such candidates as Amaechi, Fayemi, Ngige, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, among others are now warming up for the race. But the fear is that Tinubu might not agree to a consensus arrangement in the party.

