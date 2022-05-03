News

APC Primaries: Agbese ready to debate challengers before date

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on APC Primaries: Agbese ready to debate challengers before date

Chief Philip Agbese, a leading House of Representatives aspirant for Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu federal constituency has challenged his rivals in the All Progressives Congress to a debate.

The UK-trained law graduate, who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, said the party’s delegates and indeed potential voters deserve to know the character, temperament, ideas, intellect and unscripted approaches of those aspiring to represent them at the National Assembly.

“Making an informed decision is part of a thriving democracy. But it’s difficult to make an informed decision; people are busy, and it’s hard to know what information to trust,” the human rights activist said.

“A live debate is a trusted source of information, because it’s one of the very few times during an election campaign that you can hear directly from leaders – unedited and unfiltered”.

According to the media entrepreneur, a debate could ultimately increase the APC’s chance at electoral success, giving that voters would be fully armed with the policies of the party’s candidate.

“This would give voters an opportunity to make side-by-side comparisons and gives us a chance to say why we are best suited for the elected office,” he added.

Agbese, however, tasked his rivals to pick any platform or forum of their choice to debate ahead of the party’s primaries.

Restating his vision for his people, the Okanga Agila as he is fondly known said “information communication technology (ICT)
will be given topmost priority which will turn the Federal Constituency into an ICT hub of Benue State and Nigeria at large”.

He added that “education will be given its pride of place which will help to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in the various communities.

“In raising the bar of education, there will be massive infrastructural development in our schools, access roads, portable water supply, electricity, vocational training centres, etc, will be given the needed attention”.

He further noted that women and youth empowerment in agribusiness, communication facilities, health and financial grants for business owners will be given attention.

According to him, this will boost the economic landscape of Enone.

On his plans for agriculture and agricultural businesses, Agbese said the era of manual farming is gone, to be replaced by mechanization.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wilfred Machage, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, slumps in Abuja, dies at 65

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tragedy struck the diplomatic community in Nigeria on Saturday as Kenya’s High Commissioner to the country, Wilfred Machage, slumped and died in his Abuja home. He was aged 65. It was learnt that the deceased diplomat, who was with his wife when he collapsed was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. He was […]
News

Lagos panel awards N7.5m to petitioner after 6 years in prison without trial

Posted on Author John Chikezie

John Chikezie The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, yesterday awarded the sum of N7.5m to a petitioner, Chidiebere Nwadi, who was incarcerated for six years on awaiting trial. The petitioner, who first appeared before the panel on November 28, 2020, […]
News

Texas abortion: Doctor sued in first known challenges of new law

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Texas doctor who admitted to breaking the state’s new abortion legislation has been sued, in what could be a test of how lawful the mandate is. Writing for the Washington Post, Alan Braid said he had carried out a termination on a woman who was in the early stages of her pregnancy but […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica