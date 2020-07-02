Politics

APC primaries: Faduyile confident of victory

The Prof. Dayo Faduyile campaign team has denied working for or with some aspirants ahead of July 20 APC Primary in Ondo State, describing speculations to that effect as mischievous and absolutely condescending.

The campaign team in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Niyi Majofodun, said given the present political realities in Ondo State, it is an incontrovertible fact that Prof. Faduyile’s decision to seek for the highest position in the state is borne out of his desire to serve and has earned him enormous support from all strata of the populace.
The statement added that Prof. Faduyile towers high as the most favoured aspirant to clinch the gubernatorial ticket of the ruling APC in Ondo State.

It reads in part: “Prof Dayo Faduyile has emphasized the need for all aspirants to allow decency and corporate commitment to a peaceful political process to take full course. However, as far as the Ondo 2020 guber race is concerned, it is clear and definite that our principal, Prof. Prince Dayo Faduyile, better known by his emblematic initials, PDF, is very much in this race judging by his very wide acceptability among the core political stakeholders and people across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State whom we have reached in the course of our networking so far.
“With his powerfully imaginative mind, wide horizons and impeccable professional and leadership pedigree, he is equal to the task of lifting Ondo State to a new level of development in all spheres when elected governor later this year by the grace of God.

“It is worthy of note that, as the current President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), he has been working assiduously, 24 hours with other professionals in the health sector to tackle the current COVID-19 Pandemic across Nigeria.

“So, in this guber race, he has a date with history in clinching the APC ticket. It should therefore be noted that he has neither reached nor is he seeking a Modus Vivendi with any other aspirant as this will be a most grievous thing to contemplate at this stage.”

It will be recalled that Prof Faduyile had earlier insisted he was not a member of the APC Unity Forum and did not participate in any of its activities. He insisted that his aspiration will not be ridden on the wings of divisive political tendencies but of sportsmanship and decent politics.

