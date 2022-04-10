News Top Stories

APC primaries: I’m not afraid of Tinubu, others –Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri and Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

•Over 16million Nigerians with PVCs registered in Yahaya support groups

 

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State yesterday said that he was not afraid of other people said to be jostling for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, noting that he was confident of being the flagbearer of the party.

 

Bello, who spoke in response to a question at the ongoing Second GYB Annual Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents and Editors, reiterated that all indicators pointed to the fact that he stood in the best position to win the 2023 election for the APC.

 

Among the frontliners in the discussion around 2023 presidency are former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among others. He said though Tinubu and other personalities were founding members of the APC, the foundation of a house was not enough to build the house as there were other things to be put in place for the house to stand.

Bello said this just as he maintained the optimism that he was most favoured to clinch the APC ticket for the presidency. “To answer your question, whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency, you mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say No. I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

“Tinubu and others are founding members of the APC but foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi State will speak for me,” he noted.

 

According to the governor, there are over 16 million Nigerians with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) already waiting to vote for him in the 2023 election. Asked why he was always rooting for the younger generation, Bello said he believed that Nigeria could do more with younger persons in power.

 

National Coordinator of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Jonathan Zwingina, said the huge success of Governor Bello’s declaration ceremony had already sent shivers down the spines of others. According to him, Bello possesses the right qualities to lead Nigeria, with uncommon humility.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

