APC Primaries: I’m not afraid of Tinubu, others – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday said that he was not afraid of other people said to be jostling for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that he was confident of being the flag bearer of the party.

Governor Bello, who spoke in response to a question at the ongoing Second GYB Annual Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents and Editors, reiterated that all indicators pointed to the fact that he stood in the best position to win the 2023 election for the APC.

Among the front liners in the discussion around the 2023 presidency are former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi among others.

He said though Tinubu and other personalities were founding members of the APC, the foundation of a house was not enough to build the house as there were other things to be put in place for the house to stand.

Bello said this just as he maintained his optimism that he was most favoured to clinch the APC ticket for the presidency.

“To answer your question, whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency. You mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say No; I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

“Tinubu and others are founding members of the APC, but foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi State will speak for me,” he stressed.

