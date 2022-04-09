News

APC Primaries: I’m not afraid of Tinubu, others – Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri and Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday said that he was not afraid of other people said to be jostling for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that he was confident of being the flag bearer of the party.

Governor Bello, who spoke in response to a question at the ongoing Second GYB Annual Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents and Editors, reiterated that all indicators pointed to the fact that he stood in the best position to win the 2023 election for the APC.

Among the front liners in the discussion around the 2023 presidency are former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi among others.

He said though Tinubu and other personalities were founding members of the APC, the foundation of a house was not enough to build the house as there were other things to be put in place for the house to stand.

Bello said this just as he maintained his optimism that he was most favoured to clinch the APC ticket for the presidency.

“To answer your question, whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency. You mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say No; I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

“Tinubu and others are founding members of the APC, but foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi State will speak for me,” he stressed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike: Desperation made Buhari, APC to nominate Onochie for INEC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has described the consideration of Ms Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a desperate move by President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which he noted is a bad omen for democracy.   He appealed to the […]
News Top Stories

No excuse is acceptable, Kanu must be produced in court on Thursday –Igbo lawyers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) on Sunday cautioned against the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Department of State Services (DSS) and warned against the failure to produce him in court.   New Telegraph reports that the DSS on July 26, 2021 failed to produce […]
News

Osinbajo for Sierra Leone’s 60th Independence anniversary

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is heading to Freetown, the Sierra Leone on Tuesday to attend its 60th Independence anniversary. According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, Osinbajo is attending the event on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica