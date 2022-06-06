News

APC Primaries: ‘Osinbajo’s not stepping down for anyone’

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

The Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (PYO) Campaign Organisation has debunked reports that the Vice President was contemplating stepping down ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary billed to commence today. The PYO Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the chairman, PYO Media Council, Richard Akinnola, welcomed the delegates from across the country to Abuja for the primaries. He implored them to disregard various fake news making the rounds that Osinbajo had stepped down from the contest for his former boss and ex-governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He said: “The purveyors of this fake news are afraid of the huge political support base of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. “Please note that no such action is being contemplated. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the leading aspirant, as attested to by the report of the party’s screening committee. He is ready for the primaries and very sure of his victory.” It could be recalled that four other aspirants from the South West have been prevailed upon to step down their ambition following a meeting with the region’s APC elders led by the former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, in Abuja late Saturday evening. Those asked to step down to narrow the choice for the people were: Pastor Tunde Bakare, ex Ogun State Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Sen. Ajayi Borroffice and former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole. The elders cleared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and the Vice President Osinbajo. The South West elders were mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari to consult with their counterparts in the South East and South South to arrive at a consensus to be presented to him latest by yesterday’s night. The candidate agreed upon by the Southern leaders would thereafter be presented to the convention for ratification today (Monday). Where consensus could not be reached, the candidates would be made to slug it out with the delegates at the primaries commencing today.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Passive smoking increases arthritis risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at the 2021 European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) said there is increasing evidence that environmental air pollution is associated with people developing inflammatory arthritis.   According to the result of a large population-based study of French women, passive exposure to smoking during childhood or adulthood increased the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis (RA).   […]
News Top Stories

2023: Women storm Akure streets in mega rally for Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Babatope Okeowo

Again, women in their numbers converged on Akure, the capital of Ondo State, to demonstrate their support for the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the 2023 presidential election. The women, who defied the heavy rain, on Wednesday morning, took to the streets, chanting solidarity songs and carrying various placards with inscriptions […]
News

Event planner, Adebo, for burial tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading event planner, Mrs. Moromoke Adebo (nee Olugbodi), died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, during a brief illness. She would be buried tomorrow.   Romoke, popularly known as RMK, was the CEO/founder of Epicentre Global Events Limited, an event management, planning and marketing firm based in Lagos with several blue-chip companies on her clientele […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica