APC Primaries: ‘Osinbajo’s not stepping down for anyone’

The Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (PYO) Campaign Organisation has debunked reports that the Vice President was contemplating stepping down ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary billed to commence today. The PYO Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the chairman, PYO Media Council, Richard Akinnola, welcomed the delegates from across the country to Abuja for the primaries. He implored them to disregard various fake news making the rounds that Osinbajo had stepped down from the contest for his former boss and ex-governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He said: “The purveyors of this fake news are afraid of the huge political support base of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. “Please note that no such action is being contemplated. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the leading aspirant, as attested to by the report of the party’s screening committee. He is ready for the primaries and very sure of his victory.” It could be recalled that four other aspirants from the South West have been prevailed upon to step down their ambition following a meeting with the region’s APC elders led by the former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, in Abuja late Saturday evening. Those asked to step down to narrow the choice for the people were: Pastor Tunde Bakare, ex Ogun State Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Sen. Ajayi Borroffice and former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole. The elders cleared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and the Vice President Osinbajo. The South West elders were mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari to consult with their counterparts in the South East and South South to arrive at a consensus to be presented to him latest by yesterday’s night. The candidate agreed upon by the Southern leaders would thereafter be presented to the convention for ratification today (Monday). Where consensus could not be reached, the candidates would be made to slug it out with the delegates at the primaries commencing today.
