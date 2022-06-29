APC Primaries: We’ll address members’ grievances ahead of 2023 polls, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he would join hands with the leadership of the ruling All ProgressivesCongress(APC) to address all grievances raised by members ahead of the 2023 general election.

The President gave this assurance yesterday at a meeting with a delegation of Senators led by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji UzorKalu, atthePresidential Villa. Kalu, whospokeonbehalf of thedelegation, hadtoldthe President that about 22 serving senators were unhappy, because they felt disenfranchised by the process of the ruling party’s primary elections.

Responding, thePresident said the APC would sustain the hearing and healing process it started in order to ensure fairness, justice and oneness before the 2023 general election. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that complaints were received by some members, and machinery had been put in place by the National Working Committee to address their various concerns.

The President, who disclosed that he had been inundated with complaints from aggrieved members since the conclusion of the party’s primary, said: “In keeping with our ethos, therefore, I shall continue to address the ensuing challenges and grievancesthroughtheparty machinery while paying keen attention to the outcomes. “Imustalsoremindyouof the primacy of justice in all our actions. If justice is denied, the outcome is usually unpleasant.

“This is because you are the members who keep the party running. I should add that as part of the policy of using the party machinery for effective resolution of conflict, the chairman and some members of the National Working Committee visited the National Assem- bly recently to dialogue with our legislators.

“The leadership of the party is currently addressing the outcomes as part of the way forward. I am encouraging all the party functionaries to adhere to the truth and to be fair to all parties in any dispute,’’ he said.

The President told the APC senators that the strength and victory of the party in the election would dependonunityof members and ability to prevent injustices or heal them, perceived or real. “Notwithstandingthefact that we have accomplished 23 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, our journey is still in a nascent stage and we continue to learn from our challenges and mistakes.

Similarly, our party is still evolving in its culture and practices, and it is my expectation and hope that we shall attain a mature level in our internal conduct.”

He added: “I have noted your grievances, particularly as it concerns the justconcludedprocesses, thecost to the nation, the threat to the majoritypositionheldbyour party in the legislative chambers and likely consequent cost to the electoral fortunes of our party as we approach the general election.”

While thanking the senators for suggesting a meeting ontheissues, Buhariassured that justice would prevail with the aggrieved assuaged and the interest of the party and nation protected.

Kaludisclosedthatatleast 22 senators and members of theparty wereunhappy with theoutcomeof theprimaries in their states, noting that they felt disenfranchised by the process, adding: “Mr President, in the Senate we have worked hard and consistently sold your programmes beyond party lines. Be assured always of our support,” he added

