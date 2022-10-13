Metro & Crime

APC Primary: Court gives ‘consent’ judgment, as parties settle for fresh Reps election

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

A Federal High Court, sitting in Akure, has ordered that a fresh election be conducted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary for Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal Constituency.

The primary election had earlier produced a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Adegboyega Adefarati, as the candidate of the party.

The parties involved in the suit, however, agreed to settle out of court and agreed to the terms of settlement to conduct a fresh primary election in the overall interest of the party

An aggrieved aspirant, Mr. Victor Ategbole had dragged the party and the winner of the contest to court over the recognition of Adefarati as standard bearer of the APC.

The Judge, Justice Demi Ajayi, however, ordered a fresh election to be conducted within the next seven days, urging the party to adhere strictly to the provisions of the new electoral act in the conduct of a fresh primary.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

I support Southern govs on ban on open grazing, Ladoja

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Former Oyo State Governor Senator Rasidi Ladoja Thursday pitched his tent with the decision of the Southern governors banning open grazing in the country. The ex-governor spoke at his Bodija, Ibadan residence after observing the Eid prayers to commemorate the end of the Ramadan fast. He had attended the Eid at the University of Ibadan […]
Metro & Crime

How my father, Gov Dave Umahi, inspires me – Osborn Nweze

Posted on Author Reporter

  In a world fast becoming desolate of fatherly role models and inspirational figures, some are leaving their children with too much to catch. In this instance, it is not about the money and properties bequeathed; it is the invaluable substance the children have coveted. Young billionaire and real estate mogul, Prince Osborn Nweze Umahi, […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos East: Appeal Court dismisses Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify Senator Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District at the Senate. A three-man panel of the Appellate Court affirmed the March 1, 2021 decision of Justice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica