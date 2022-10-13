APC Primary: Court gives ‘consent’ judgment, as parties settle for fresh Reps election

A Federal High Court, sitting in Akure, has ordered that a fresh election be conducted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary for Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal Constituency.

The primary election had earlier produced a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Adegboyega Adefarati, as the candidate of the party.

The parties involved in the suit, however, agreed to settle out of court and agreed to the terms of settlement to conduct a fresh primary election in the overall interest of the party

An aggrieved aspirant, Mr. Victor Ategbole had dragged the party and the winner of the contest to court over the recognition of Adefarati as standard bearer of the APC.

The Judge, Justice Demi Ajayi, however, ordered a fresh election to be conducted within the next seven days, urging the party to adhere strictly to the provisions of the new electoral act in the conduct of a fresh primary.

