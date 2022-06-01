News

APC Primary: Crisis breaks out at Osun Govt House

Crisis broke out yesterday, at the Osun State Government House, Osogbo, the state capital, as some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) protested alleged moves by the party’s leadership to manipulate primary election results in favour of some aspirants.

 

APC had on Thursday and Friday last week conducted primary elections into the state House of Assembly and House of Representatives respectively. Non-announcement of the results by the committee had created confusion and conflicting results have flooded social media, apportioning victories and defeats to different aspirants.

 

The state had opted for direct primary which enabled all party members holding valid membership cards to vote for the aspirants of their choice at each ward’s collation centre of the 332 wards in the state. Crisis erupted at the Osun State Government House on Tuesday as members of the party, majority among who were the delegates in the 31 Local Government areas of the state alleged party leadership of planning to manipulate them.

 

The delegates who were called to an emergency meeting at the Government House in Osogbo had gathered as early as 8am.

 

According to them, the purpose of the meeting was not stated in the messages sent to them by the party hierarchy. They were only asked to show up at the Government House.

Our Correspondent who was at the government house banquet hall for the announcement of the results of the primary election saw over 500 delegates at the venue.

 

Crisis started when the first set of the delegates went inside to meet with the party’s leadership, led by the state Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, the Senate spokesperson and Director General of Oyetola Campaign Council, Dr Ajibola Basiru,

Former Rep member, Ajibola Famurewa; Special Adviser to Oyetola on political affairs, Sunday Akere; among others. They alleged that they were asked to sign blank results sheets prompting them to storm outside. APC members refused to sign these documents and demanded to know the names of the winners.

 

This made the delegates believe that they wanted to overrule the democracy of the people and replace the winners of the election with other candidates

 

