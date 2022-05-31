News

APC Primary: Mustapha withdraws petition against Sanwo-Olu emergence, backs gov, Tinubu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Appeal Committee, has said that one of aspirants in the party’s May 26 Lagos governorship primary election, Mr. Femi Mustapha, has resolved the issue raised over his non-inclusion in the governorship primary won by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking during a press briefing at the state secretariat of the party Tuesday, the three-man governorship appeal committee consisting of Ibrahim Akaje, Chairman, Abubakar Hassan, Secretary and Ginika Tor, said after the governorship primary in which Sanwo-Olu emerged as the APC candidate, the committee received one petition from Mustapha, alleging that he was denied access and participation in the governorship primary.

The committee Chairman, Akaje, said the petition was thoroughly analysed and afterward, Mustapha was informed that he was not allowed to take part in the primary because he was not cleared to do so by the screening committee.

Akaje however said that the issue between Mustapha and the party has been amicably resolved with the petition withdrawn.

“It is public knowledge that Lagos State was among the APC states that recorded relative peace in the primary election. We are indeed not surprised because it could not have otherwise owned the security alertness the state ensured.

“We are here in Lagos as an appeal committee of the APC to attend to any complaints that might have risen from the conduct of the governorship election

“The committee received a single petition submitted by Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, alleging that he was denied access and participation in the governorship primary. In view of that and to ensure justice and fairness, the complainant was invited and accorded fair hearing in a peaceful meeting under a conducive atmosphere.

“The appeal committee received the petitioner who presented his matter extensively. After a thorough analysis, the committee informed the petitioner that he was not cleared by the governorship screening committee, the verdict of which was upheld by the screening appeal committee. Both parties, therefore, agreed to embrace peace and maintain unity for the good of the party and the state,” Akaje said.

 

