News Top Stories

APC Primary: Orji Kalu to return unopposed

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, will emerge as the Abia North senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the end of Friday’s primaries. Kalu represents Abia North in the Senate and has received overwhelming applause and commendation for rebuilding Abia North in the three years he represented the zone.

The former governor was cleared to contest the primaries of the senatorial district while the single opponent he had has withdrawn from the race. Kalu, who dropped his presidential ambition for the Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan, will now contest the primaries unopposed and his candidature would only be affirmed at the end of voting on Friday.

His earlier withdrawal from the presidential race and support for Lawan changed the dynamics of the nation’s politics as it became themajorpoliticaldiscussion in the country. Kalu’s support to his former roommate transcends verbal as he has been in the frontline of the consultation and appeal to delegates to vote Lawan for fairness, equity and justice in the country. He has also extended all his political machinery to Lawan with an uncommon hope and confidence that the Senate president will emerge winner at the presidential convention slated for Sunday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara gov slashes tuition at IVTEC, urges youths to embrace technology

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday held a virtual meeting with young people drawn from across the state, urging them to embrace technology to cope with the new economy, while also explaining the various youth-centric initiatives of his administration. In a zoom meeting attended by dozens of the citizens to commemorate the International Youth Day, […]
News Top Stories

2023: INEC tells civil servants to stay away from partisan politics

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged civil servants to stay away from partisan politics, saying lobbying for political patronage by them has the potential to destroy the gains the country has attained in the democratic process over the years. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this during a meeting organized by the office […]
News

Rep proposes amendment to controversial CAMA Act

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

A member representing Nkwerre/Isu/ Nwangele & Njaba Fed- eral constituency of Imo state, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, has proposed an amendment to Section 839 of the controversial Companies & Allied Matters Act 2020.   Our correspondent gathered that in a memo submitted to the office of the Honourable Speaker, Ozurigbo requested the listing of the amendment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica