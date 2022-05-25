APC Primary: Orji Kalu to return unopposed

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, will emerge as the Abia North senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the end of Friday’s primaries. Kalu represents Abia North in the Senate and has received overwhelming applause and commendation for rebuilding Abia North in the three years he represented the zone.

The former governor was cleared to contest the primaries of the senatorial district while the single opponent he had has withdrawn from the race. Kalu, who dropped his presidential ambition for the Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan, will now contest the primaries unopposed and his candidature would only be affirmed at the end of voting on Friday.

His earlier withdrawal from the presidential race and support for Lawan changed the dynamics of the nation’s politics as it became themajorpoliticaldiscussion in the country. Kalu’s support to his former roommate transcends verbal as he has been in the frontline of the consultation and appeal to delegates to vote Lawan for fairness, equity and justice in the country. He has also extended all his political machinery to Lawan with an uncommon hope and confidence that the Senate president will emerge winner at the presidential convention slated for Sunday.

