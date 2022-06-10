APC Primary: Sanwo-Olu salutes Tinubu, governors, delegates

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election. He described Tinubu as a ‘visionary, consistent, loyal, enigmatic and master strategist’ who can use his brain, skills and knowledge to bring about radical and positive change in the country when elected as president.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, also hailed the outcome of the APC special convention for the presidential primary and implored all the party’s leaders and members to be united for its victory in the 2023 general election. The governor also appealed to those who contested against Tinubu at the primaries to show high spirit of sportsmanship and join hands with the candidate for APC to maintain its winning streak in 2023. Sanwo-Olu, who served as the Chairman of the Special Convention sub-Committee on Finance and Logistics, also praised President Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Executives and Progressives Governors’ Forum for their contribution to the success of the convention and emergence of Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

