APC produces two guber candidates in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday produced two governorship candidates for the 2023 general election. The candidates are the immediate past Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru. The two candidates emerged at parallel congresses conducted by two factions of the party.

The factions are those of Governor Dave Umahi and Elias Mbam faction otherwise known as Old APC respectively. The two factions held the primaries at different locations in Abakaliki, the state capital. The Mbam faction used direct primaries and conducted its congress at Mbam Campaign Office, Mile 50 in Abakaiki, while the Umahi’s faction that adopted indirect primaries held its congress at the Abakaliki Township Stadium. While Mbam scored 741 votes in his factional primaries, Nwifuru polled 743 votes. Egwu Akanu Otuu announced Mbam as the winner of the Mbam factional primaries, while Prof. Emmanuel Kehinde announced Nwifuru the winner of the Umahi factional primary election.

 

