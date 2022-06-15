News

APC professionals to re-evaluate party ahead of post –Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Forum has said it will hold a retreat to re-evaluate the party ahead of the post- Muhammadu Buhari era.

 

The Forum, which commended the national leadership party for the Special National Convention, said this at a press briefing in Abuja.

 

According to the acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Nkem Okeke, the group will work with the party to achieve electoral victory in 2023. They congratulated the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and urged him to run an allinclusive campaign with the professionals inclusive.

 

The group said: “The noble forum is elated with his overwhelming victory and acceptance by party members.

 

For us, it re-echoes his credibility as a performer, technocrat and democrat, and with his legislative and executive background coupled with his private sector experience, we are convinced that he will move our dear country into a higher dimension of growth and prosperity and build on the achievements of President Buhari.”

 

