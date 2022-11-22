News

APC promised Nigerians restructuring in 2015 but did differently –Atiku

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election Atiku Abubakar has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of deceiving Nigerians to get their votes in 2015 with a promise to restructure the country once voted into power.

Atiku, who spoke Tuesday in Abuja during the third series of presidential interactions with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said there was a difference between the PDP government that ruled the country from 1999 to 2015 and the current government.

The former Vice President, who stressed the need for a constitutional amendment, which he promised to work on if elected, disclosed plans to decentralise the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: “One example I want to give you, they said they believe in restructuring but did they restructure? So they told Nigerians what they wanted to hear and did a different thing when they got the opportunity and came on board. In the PDP we don’t behave like that.

“The fundamental front lines that we have seen in the last 7 to 8 years only occurred because you wanted to change in 2015, and you elected the change you are seeing and experiencing now.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi asked Nigerians to carefully consider the sincerity of the promises being made by those jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, including himself, to avoid electing deceptive leaders.

The former Anambra State governor said their track records should be considered.

 

Our Reporters

