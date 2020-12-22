News Top Stories

APC protests Abia LG’s poll’s result, says ABSIEC compromised

Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday faulted result of council election conducted by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) on 18th December, 2020, describing it as a charade.

 

APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Comrade Benedict Godson, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using ASIEC’s chairman, Prof. Mkpa Agu Mkpa to rig the election. Godson said that the election was just an absurd pretense intended to create a pleasant or respectable means of re-appointing the usual 17 LGA Chairmen he described as conduit pipes in syphoning Abia’s common wealth.

 

He said that as far as APC concerned, all the chairmanship candidates of PDP returned by ABSIEC were illegitimate chairmen and the councillorship candidates.

 

 

 

He said: “It’s a pity that a political party that has been running, roaming about and shouting about free and fair election could be given a simple opportunity to coordinate an LGA election to show the word something, but they decided to showcase their usual stock in trade which is massive rigging and forceful imposition of leadership.

“Let’s set the record straight, Prof. Mkpa Agu Mkpa has done what he was paid to do and the All Progressives Congress, Abia State Chapter reject all results of this local government chairmanship charade called election.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

