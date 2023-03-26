APC raises the alarm over alleged plans to abort Tinubu’s inauguration – Keyamo

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has raised the alarm over what it referred to as subversive activities designed to truncate the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29, and replacing his government with Interim National Government, which it said is unconstitutional.

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo SAN, in a press statement issued on Abuja on Saturday said the party would have taken these as mere wishful thinking, but because of their implications for national security and public order, it has therefore considered it necessary, if not expedient, to call them to order. He said: “We have watched with great concern the condemnable activities of some persons and groups who are desirous of truncating our democracy. For reasons best known to them, these persons have remained embittered that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner of the 2023 General Elections. Repeatedly, but unfortunately, these misguided individuals have called for either the cancellation of the results or that the President-elect should not be inaugurated on the 29th of May, 2023.

“We wish to reiterate and emphasise that these positions are not in tandem with our constitutional provisions or our electoral laws. We would have taken these as mere wishful thinking, however because of their implications for national security and public order, we have therefore considered it necessary, if not expedient, to call them to order. “We are aware of the intentions of those engaged in these treasonable and subversive acts. We also know those involved in the many plots being contrived to undermine the transition in particular and democracy in general. They are fixated with an Interim Government. They have done it in this country before and it threw the country into avoidable crises for many years and they want to do it again. They are bent on delegitimizing the new government. Some have made treasonable insinuations and openly called for military take-over. It is for these reasons that they are desperate to incite the people against the incoming Government. “It is perplexing to see that those contesting the results want to be in the courts and on the streets at the same time. However, if their intention is to truncate the inauguration of the President-elect and Vice-President elect, they should immediately bury the thought. It is gratifying to note that the President has set in motion steps for the actualisation of the swearing-in ceremonies. In this regard, the Presidential Transition Council has remained focused and committed to its Terms of Reference in respect of organizing a hitch-free handover.

