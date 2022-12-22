APC Rally: Omo-Agege suspends campaigns as boat accident kills two

Shocked by the tragedy of boat mishap that killed loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state during its rally, the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, has placed his on-going campaign on immediate suspension. Omo-Agege, who is also the Deputy Senate President, said he received the news with rude shock. A commercial boat travelling in the opposite direction had rammed into the one carrying APC supporters. Two persons died on the spot, three were declared missing, while seven others were at the emergency unit of an undisclosed hospital receiving treatment. The victims were returning from the rally of the party at Okerenkoko in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state. The Director of Communications and Media Strategy of the Campaign Council, Mr. Ima Niboro, yesterday in Asaba, said the campaign had to stop because lives were lost.

“We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning.”

