APC ready to take over Rivers in 2023 –Dakuku

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Dr Dakuku Peterside has said that the party is ready to take over Rivers governorship come 2023. Dr Peterside stated this following the successful conduct of the party’s state congress election and constitution of a new executive.

He commended members of the party for their patience, commitment and determination to right the wrongs of the past and chart a new way forward.

According to him, “I must commend members of our party for their unquestionable determination to take all the right steps since the conduct of ward and local government congresses.

“Despite the seeming challenges, our party members have remained steadfast under the leadership of Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi and have weathered the storm.

“Today marks a watershed in our journey to sack the lackluster PDP from the government house in 2023 and install an APCled administration that has the right policies and programmes to impact meaningfully on the people.”

He tasked the newly elected state executive of the APC to hit the ground running by winning new converts and consolidating on previous membership drive. Dr Peterside took a swipe at Governor Nyesom Wike for abandoning senior citizens over his non-refusal to pay their pension and gratuities.

