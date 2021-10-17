News

APC ready to take over Rivers in 2023 –Dakuku

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Dr Dakuku Peterside has said that the party is ready to take over Rivers governorship come 2023. Dr Peterside stated this following the successful conduct of the party’s state congress election and constitution of a new executive.

 

He commended members of the party for their patience, commitment and determination to right the wrongs of the past and chart a new way forward.

 

According to him, “I must commend members of our party for their unquestionable determination to take all the right steps since the conduct of ward and local government congresses.

 

“Despite the seeming challenges, our party members have remained steadfast under the leadership of Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi and have weathered the storm.

 

“Today marks a watershed in our journey to sack the lackluster PDP from the government house in 2023 and install an APCled administration that has the right policies and programmes to impact meaningfully on the people.”

 

He tasked the newly elected state executive of the APC to hit the ground running by winning new converts and consolidating on previous membership drive. Dr Peterside took a swipe at Governor Nyesom Wike for abandoning senior citizens over his non-refusal to pay their pension and gratuities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria urges ECOWAS to prevent coups in member states

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Nigeria has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take proactive steps in preventing military coups in the sub-region, saying that unconstitutional seizure of power was unacceptable and has no place in the 21st century. This was contained in a speech delivered on behalf of President Muhammmadu Buhari by his Vice, […]
News Top Stories

Assembly begins Ondo dep gov’s impeachment process

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Nine lawmakers kick lAgboola: I’m not bothered There was shouting match among lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday over the move to impeach the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi. During the plenary, 14 out of the 26 lawmakers signed the impeachment notice against Ajayi. According to the petition […]
News

Military veterans protest non-payment of allowance

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A platform for veterans of the Nigerian Armed forces, Ex-Service Men and Families Association of Nigeria, yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Finance, calling on the Federal Government to pay members security department allowance (SDA). Armed with assorted banners with inscriptions such as; “Our appeal to President Muhammadu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica