APC Rebirth group slams govs for instigating PGF DG’s resignation

A group, APCRebirth, has slammed All Progressives Congress (APC) governorsforallegedlycausing the resignation of the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman. The group, in a statement by Aliyu Audu, said: “The group received with sadness, the news of the resignation of Mallam Salihu Lukman as Director General of PGF.

“While we hail Lukman for his decision to tender his resignation as the honourable thing to do in the present circumstance, we are not unaware of the fact that APC governors at their meeting on Sunday orchestrated the resignation over his position on the state of affairs of the party, particularly his calls for the conduct of the national convention, which is long overdue. “Our disappointment is in the fact that a party that prides itself as a progressive party, more so governors elected under its platform, would be so intolerant to opinions that are not in agreement with their desires.

