APC Receives Massive PDP, LP Defectors 24 Hours To Election

Scores of members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday massively defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

New Telegraph reports that the defectors who were received into the APC fold in Abuja made the move barely 48 hours before the much-anticipated polls.

The National Coordinator of the National Mass Movement for Better Orientation, Dr Hawa Iyatu-Bagu, a frontline Tinubu support group, said the development was an indication of APC’s victory in the February 25 presidential elections.

Iyatu-Bagu said that the organisation had been in touch with the defectors for a very long time, saying, ”today those that accepted the truth have decided to follow the winning team.

“We have been going around canvassing for votes and most of them here are only the leaders because if all of them will be here, this place cannot contain them.

“So, we now ask their leaders and some of them to come here and make it public about their decision to dump PDP and LP and declare their readiness to vote for Tinubu and Shettima.

“With this development and what we have seen so far in the course of our campaigns across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, Nigerians, especially the women are ready to vote for the duo,” she said.

She also stated that the youths were ready to ensure the landslide victory of Tinubu while assuring the defectors of equal treatment.

According to her, the APC presidential candidate will reciprocate any gesture to be done to him with quality leadership.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Coordinator of NAMMBO, Ibrahim Umar, lauded the Tinubu support group for attracting the defectors into the fold of APC.

Umar, said that the chances of Tinubu winning the presidential election were very bright, adding that Nigerians were eager to vote for Tinubu and Shettima.

 

