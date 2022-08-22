APC RECONCILIATION: Bago sue for peace and unity

The standard Flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress APC in Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, who’s currently representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency in HoR has called on party members and supporters to shun all intra-party grievances and animosity arising from the just concluded primary elections of the party.

Bago spoke at House 7 event center in Bida venue of the five-day reconciliation meetings with critical stakeholders of Zone A which comprised eight local government areas of Bida, Gbako, Katcha, Edati, Lavun, Mokwa, Lapai and Agaei.

The APC flag bearer explained it is only by settling internal wranglings that the party could secure victory in the forthcoming general elections and retain leadership across all the three tiers of governmen.

He added that is is only through this that the party could sustain provision of basic infrastructure and Empowerment to the people of the state, affirming that many mistakes had been committed by the elected and appointed political office holders and the meetings should offer aggrieved parties the opportunity to disclose their complaints so as to allow for amicable resolution.

Bago therefore urged politicians within the APC family to live up to the expectations of the people and remain proactive on the confidence reposed in them through provision of people oriented projects.

According to him, it is only by putting in place projects that will enhance people’s lives generally and the provision of robust empowerment of Women/Youths to be self reliant as employers of labor that a cardinal goal of the party could be achieved. He stressed no efforts of government or politician would be felt when there is no serious welfare for the people.

In his remarks at the meetings, the Deputy Governor of the state and political leader of the zone, Alh Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, urged politicians to take solace in the fact that it is God who gives power to whom He wished, and at a time He liked, noting that no individual or group of persons could change that which God had ordained.

The deputy governor added that all aspirants and their supporters must put behind the issues which came up during the primaries of the party and concentrate on winning the fast approaching elections, urging them to do their best for the party of its candidates by campaigning vigorously.

Critical stakeholders of the Zone individually laid bare their grievances some of which were inadequate provision of projects, empowerment, welfare and non chalant attitude of party leaders to challenges of the party, which all combined to create crisis among both the elected and appointed political office holders in the state.

The Flag bearer and his entourage also took time to visit the palaces of the Emirs of Agaei and Lapai, their Royal Highnesses Yusuf Nuhu and Umar Bago III respectively.

The royal fathers in their separate remarks urged politicians to be cautious in their utterances and actions, and to desist from engaging in conducts that could bring chaos in the country, even as special prayers were offered for peace and progress of the state.

Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago commenced his All Progressive Congress (APC) reconciliation tour from Zone-A with a visit to HRH. Etsu Nupe and ended the 5-day long stay in Zone-A with a visit to their Royal Highnesses, Etsu Agaie and Etsu Lapai.

This tour has addressed all underlying issues and misgivings after the primaries in Zone A. The party is now more formidable than ever in the zone and all stakeholders are set to go into next year’s election as a family and partners in progress.

The candidate is set to begin Zone B reconciliation meeting on Monday 22nd August 2022.

