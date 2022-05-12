‘APC reconciliation’ll ensure victory in Bayelsa’

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Pastor Reuben Wilson, yesterday said that the on-going reconciliatory efforts will return the party to winning ways, ahead of the 2023 poll. He said that the February 13, 2020 Supreme Court verdict which nullified the victory of the party on the eve of the inauguration of Chief David Lyon as the elected governor of the state, has greatly affected the party adversely.

While speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, he recalled that following the setback, the leadership and followers of the party lost the enthusiasm to push ahead, adding that he was inspired to rise above the setback and rediscover the party’s winning strategy. According to him, the party will leverage on the massive goodwill that it enjoys leading to landslide victory at the last general election to woo the electorate back. He said that Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA), an APC support group he initiated was set up to entrench unity among party leaders and followers for the success of the party at the poll. Wilson said: “There were speculations that this support group was started to promote my political aspirations.”

