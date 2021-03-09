APC registration: Kano registers 2.5m members

AstheAllProgressivesCongress (APC) registration/ revalidation exercise continued in the country, Kano State has recorded about 2.5 million members with a call to the national headquarters of the party to add more registers to the state.

At the sixth stakeholders’ meeting conveyed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje since the start of the exercise, the governor commended the efforts of all the stakeholders who played one role or the other in making sure that Kano excelled in the exercise.

“We are all aware how the first set of 100 registers sent per polling unit was exhausted. And how the second set of 200 per polling units is also being exhausted in the exercise,” he appreciated.

He said with the efforts of everyone in the state, Kano was trying to make the party become stronger and stronger. “…We are heading to three or four million members in the state. Just look at the trend since we started the exercise,” he said.

The governor said what they wanted in the registration exercise was to ensure “… inclusiveness at the optimal level. There should be no marginalisation. Register all those who wish to be registered as bonafide members of our great party.

That is part of the reason we are succeeding as a party in the state,” said the governor. He further that what was needed was the authentic list of party membership, emphasising that; “We want quality exercise. An authentic membership list that is reliable.”

For the 8,090 polling units in the state, the national headquarters of the party gave Kano a total of 100 registers per polling unit, but in the twinkle of an eye as observed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, all the registers were exhausted

