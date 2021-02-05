News

APC registration: Omo-Agege, Ogboru’s supporters clash

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

There is a fresh crisis over the All Progressives Congress (APC) registration exercise in Delta State between factional supporters of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and those of Chief Great Ogboru, Chief O’tega Emerhor and Prophet Jones Ode-Erue, causing disaffection in the ongoing registration.

This was as Omo-Agege threw open the ongoing registration by the All Progressives Congress to all interested card carrying members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The Deputy Senate President said all willing PDP defectors should be given unfettered access to join during the membership registration exercise of APC. He said this while addressing party faithful, who thronged his country home at Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State for the flag-off of the APC registration exercise. He, however, said that the essence of the exercise was to rejuvenate the party and not to shut the door against the newcomers.

He said: “Our overall leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, wants all party faithful to grow the APC from the bottom up. To my leaders, this exercise is going to be different. Everybody and anybody desirous to be registered should not be denied, including PDP members, especially the aggrieved ones. Let us reach out to them.

“The exercise should not be factionalised either. We won’tliketoentertainreports from people that are shut out from joining the party. When the APC is firmly on ground in every unit, then we can ensure victory for the party in all elections.” The appeal came as the factional crisis of Chief Great Ogboru, Chief O’tega Emerhor, Prophet Jones Ode-Erue and Omo- Agege factors in the party that polarised since the 2019 governorship election in the state, resurfaced and causing disaffection in the ongoing registration.

An alleged attempt by the officials for the registration exercise from Abuja to replace the original register of members with some perceived loyalists across the state backfired and was rebuffed by supporters of Ogboru, which triggered a fresh crisis within the party. The party is currently in crisis at Aniocha South, Oshimili South and North over the control of the party and who holds sway between the two factions.

Our Reporters

