News

APC registration: Oyetola rallies support for party, canvases Omoluabi ethos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governorof OsunState, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday canvassed mass participation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise, calling on party members and loyalists across the nation, particularly in the South-West to ensurefullparticipationinthe registration exercise. He, however, described the exercise as the only sacrosanct way of being becoming bonafidecard-carryingmembers of the ruling party.

This is even as the national leadership of the party had honoured APC’s pioneer interim National Chairman, Chief Abdul- Kareem Adebisi Akande, by formally revalidating his membership in his home town, Ila-Orangun and Governor Oyetola in Iragbiji, his country home.

Addressing members at two registration points in Ila and Iragbiji, Oyetola said the registration exercise became necessary as it would afford the leadership of the party an opportunity to update membership register of the party by accommodating new members while also enabling existing members to revalidate their membership. He said the exercise would further help to expand the membership base of the party which was in tandem with a reform that the National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary/Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had put in place.

Oyetola said: “As you all aware, this is a nationwide exercise holding simultaneously in no fewer than 119,973 polling units and 57,000 voting points across the country, in line with the directive by the national leadership of our party.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNWTO: 2020 worst year in tourism with 1bn fewer int’l arrivals

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

…records loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has tagged 2020 as the worst year in the history of global with international arrivals dropping by 74 per cent, with loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues. This is according to the latest report from the UNWTO World Tourism […]
News

Trump administration carries out 13th and final execution

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Trump administration on Friday carried out its 13th federal execution since July, an unprecedented run that concluded just five days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden — an opponent of the federal death penalty. Dustin Higgs, convicted in the killings of three women in a Maryland wildlife refuge in 1996, was the […]
News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court. Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the trust […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica