APC registration: Oyetola rallies support for party, canvases Omoluabi ethos

Governorof OsunState, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday canvassed mass participation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise, calling on party members and loyalists across the nation, particularly in the South-West to ensurefullparticipationinthe registration exercise. He, however, described the exercise as the only sacrosanct way of being becoming bonafidecard-carryingmembers of the ruling party.

This is even as the national leadership of the party had honoured APC’s pioneer interim National Chairman, Chief Abdul- Kareem Adebisi Akande, by formally revalidating his membership in his home town, Ila-Orangun and Governor Oyetola in Iragbiji, his country home.

Addressing members at two registration points in Ila and Iragbiji, Oyetola said the registration exercise became necessary as it would afford the leadership of the party an opportunity to update membership register of the party by accommodating new members while also enabling existing members to revalidate their membership. He said the exercise would further help to expand the membership base of the party which was in tandem with a reform that the National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary/Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had put in place.

Oyetola said: “As you all aware, this is a nationwide exercise holding simultaneously in no fewer than 119,973 polling units and 57,000 voting points across the country, in line with the directive by the national leadership of our party.”

