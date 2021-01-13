APC registration: We’ll triple our membership, says Kogi gov

Ahead of the membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that the party would triple its membership.

Bello, who spoke yesterday at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja after the inauguration of Youths and Women Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee, also commended the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee for bringing peace into the party.

The Kogi State governor, who was the chairman of the committee, assured the caretaker that the task given to them would be properly carried out. He said: “l want to assure you that we shall move to the field immediately. We are going to swing into action.

We are going to liaise with every stakeholder within the party and across party lines. We are going to generate serious awareness. We are going to educate Nigerian people about our party.

We are going to sensitise the Nigerian people. We are going to mobilise and we are going to have membership of this party tripled if not quadrupled by the grace of God.

“We have taken up this responsibility. It’s a sacrifice, it’s out of patriotism, and it’s a national assignment. We are going to deliver resoundingly. The APC will continue to win every election in this country.”

Like this: Like Loading...