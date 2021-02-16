APC Registration: We’ve exceeded 12m membership registration target

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said that it has exceeded its 12 million membership regisgration/Revalidation target.

The secretary of the Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe stated this to Daliy Telegraph in a review of the registration process.

According to him, the process has been smooth so far to the extent that many people are joining the party.

He explained that the party was sending 200 membership cards more to each of the polling units, as the initial 100 cards have been exhausted.

AkpanUdoedehe said the Caretaker underestimated the number of Nigerians that would be interested to join APC and printed initial 12 million membership cards. But with what we have seen we are printing equivalent of 12 million cards or more.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Registration Committee and Governor of Niger State, Sani Bell had said recently that more membership cards would be sent to the polling units all over the country.

He explained that shortage of cards was the major complaints he got across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...