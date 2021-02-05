APC registration won’t exempt members in Ogun, says Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday said no member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state would be exempted from participating in the registration and membership revalidation exercise.

The governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters, Tunji Egbetokun, assured all members of the party of fairness and equity, saying that the exercise would soon commence across the state.

He spoke shortly after the completion of training exercise for local government agents of the party in preparation for registration exercise. Abiodun said: “We have been expecting the registrationforawhilenow, therewas a time it was postponed, I will tell you that even if it had happenedthen, wewerereadyand now we are very ready. “Why can anyone say they have been marginalised when the exercise has not even started; they are just speculating.

I am not sure anybody will want to marginalise anyone. not to register, it is good for us to have a very large number of membership of our party. Why would we marginalise anybody because it is this that will translate into the victory we will be having come 2023? You don’t know who will be with you, you don’t know who will not, why will you start from now to marginalise anybody, that is only a speculation

