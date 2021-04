Amdist the agitation by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) for fuel pump price increase, the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party would not accept any further increase in the fuel price.

The APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, who said this Tuesday in Abuja, said that the current economic situation was not ripe for further fuel pump price increase.

AkpanUdoedehe, who represented the Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, noted that fuel pump price will remain the same despite the increase in both refining and importation of the products to Nigerians

The party assured the APC Professionals body that was interrogating the achievements of the party, that the President has worked hard to tackle the nation’s challenges, adding that the efforts of the tripartite Committee has continued to yield dividends for both party members and the nation

The chairman, who described the Caretaker Committee as a child of necessity, alleged that the APC lost much grounds during the time of the sacked Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC)