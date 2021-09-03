Politics

APC remains best option for Nigeria – Makinde Araoye 

In continuation of the series of social intervention initiatives started in 2010, the MKD Araoye Foundation, founded by Mr. Makinde Araoye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, has implemented another empowerment programme in Omuo-Ekiti, the Headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The programme, held in full compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures, provided grants to over 500 vulnerable people from across the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Araoye explained that the social welfare interventions are modelled after the progressive programmes and policies of the Fayemi-led APC administration and is meant to support government efforts to provide succor for the vulnerable, and uplift as many people as possible from poverty, so they can live productive lives in dignity.

He said: “I started it in my ward in Ilawe-Ekiti, and then extended it to Ekiti South Local Government Area, and hosted subsequent editions in Ikere, Ise/Orun, Emure, Gbonyin. Now it is the turn of Ekiti East Local Government Area.

“I thank all those who have supported me since this journey of humanitarian service began. From our party leaders to our traditional rulers, mothers, fathers, youths, students, the artisans, and all stakeholders who have continued to be our pillars of support, I salute you all. I also thank all my family, friends, and partners of the MKD Araoye Foundation for the sustained support – I am deeply grateful.

“I urge that we all to continue in the task of building Ekiti state, because government can not do it alone. It is our duty to contribute our own quota to the development of our homeland.”

The social security scheme for the elderly which is designed to give out monthly cash and food items to the indigent has made Makinde Araoye popular among the senior citizens and drawn him closer to the grassroots in Ekiti South Senatorial district.

One of the beneficiaries of the social security scheme, Madam Julianah Ajayi, 89, and a widow, urged Nigerian leaders, especially, the younger generation to emulate Araoye, saying: “He started this programme almost 10 years now and he has sustained it – this is an indication that he is passionate about it. I use all the grey hairs on my head to pray for Araoye that he may continue to excel and win all battles that may comes his way. No weapon fashioned against him shall prosper.”

The urbane, cosmopolitan, vibrant, and highly compassionate Araoye currently serves as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Federal Matters. He has a first degree in Accounting and Information Systems, and an MBA in Finance and Public Administration from Georgia State University, Atlanta, United States, and is a chartered accountant and project management professional whose work experience of over two decades straddles the private and public sectors both in the United States, United Kingdom, and Nigeria.

The son of late Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Matthew Araoye, took the opportunity to comment on the upcoming electoral cycles in Ekiti in 2022, and at the federal level in 2023, saying that the APC remains the best option for Nigeria to continue on the path of development and progress.

He called for Ekiti people to continue to support the administration of Governor Fayemi, who he said has done very well, and would finish well, saying “going by the governor’s achievements and goodwill across the country, i am certain that a greater role awaits him in the future.”

In his remarks, the state Chairman of the APC, commended Araoye for the good work he has been doing in mobilising for the party, and helping people at the grassroots, saying he is especially pleased that a new generation of young people are following in the path of the older generation of progressives.

Aside Omotosho, other dignitaries present at the event were the state Commisioner for Youth and Sports, Hon Michael Awopetu  Commisoner, Local Government Service Commission, Hon Bisi Dada and the APC state Secretary, Mr. Kayode Ogunsakin.

Others were state APC Women Leader, Chief (Mrs) Afuye, Ekiti South Senatorial Women Leader, Mrs Abiodun Adeshina, Ekiti South Senatorial Chairman, Chief Akinbobola Akindele and all Ekiti South Senatorial party executives.

