APC Rep Candidate Accuses LP, PDP Of Massive Rigging In Abia

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Obingwa/Osisioma Ngwa/ Ugwunagbo federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Nnamdi Chidiebere, has said that the Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) cannot proudly defend the results they are parading in Abia State.

Chidiebere accused the PDP and the LP of engaging in what he described as ‘rigging competition’ during the presidential and governorship polls in the state, making it look as if they were preferred choices in elections.

According to him, he said both parties were not free and fair in the election.

The Rep candidate equally lauded the party for suspending some members of the party who betrayed the APC by supporting candidates of other parties during the 2023 general elections and urged the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be wary of those who betrayed the party in the just concluded elections.

Chidiebere noted that most members of the party who occupy important positions in the APC-led federal government did not support the party’s candidates in the elections in the state, but worked for rival candidates.

He alleged that most party chieftains of the APC could not deliver their polling units to the party’s presidential and governorship candidates; Bola Tinubu and Chief Ikechi Emenike but deployed the resources of the party to work for the opposition.

“APC didn’t lose the presidential and governorship election in Abia state. What happened was that the PDP and Labour Party engaged in a rigging competition supported by some members of the APC in the state. APC votes were given to either the LP or PDP.

“You can see the ridiculous scores they gave to our candidates, even in APC strongholds. There were many cases of betrayal of APC candidates by those occupying important positions in the APC-led federal government.

“Most of them could not deliver their polling units to the party while others travelled and were not seen anywhere around their communities during the elections. There is no way our governorship candidate, Chief Ikechi and other candidates would have succeeded considering the level of betrayal and indifference we suffered from most senior APC members who ought to have worked in the interest of the party.

He urged Tinubu to use such positions to reward loyal party members who have the interest of the party at heart.

“It is good that the leadership of the party has wielded the big stick by suspending the disloyal party members. It is not only in Abia but nationwide. The state chapter of the APC has tried to fish out those people who occupy various political offices in the APC-led federal government but could not deliver the party in their wards and polling units.

“Some of them worked for the candidates of other political parties. I commend the party for taking such a position against members who betrayed the APC in the elections. I urge the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be wary of those who used their positions to betray the APC to deliver the candidates of rival political parties.

“Most of them have already encircled the presidential elect lobbying to get further appointments and patronages from his incoming administration. He should guard against such characters. It is against party discipline for any member of the APC to use the resources of the party to work for a rival party.”

