APC reschedules state congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its state congresses to October 16. The congresses was first scheduled for October 2. Rescheduling the congresses yesterday, the Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled nationwide State Congresses to Saturday, 16th October, 2021*+. “An updated timetable/ schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses will be released to the public in due course.” The holding of the State Congresses would determine the date for the National Convention.

News

FBI: Iran, Russia have US voter information

Posted on Author Reporter

  US national security officials have reported Iran was responsible for sending threatening emails to Democratic voters. The emails appeared to come from a far-right pro-Trump group and were meant to “incite unrest”, National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said. Ratcliffe also said US officials found Iran and Russia have obtained “some voter registration information”. The […]
News

2023: Personal ambition’ll destroy APC, says Sagay

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has condemned the dissolution of all the organs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Executive Committee. APC NEC on Tuesday dissolved the organs of the party and placed them on Caretaker Committee levels Sagay reacting to this said it […]
News

Beunique CEO, Nseobong Akpan talks fashion, style

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When it comes to fashion in Nigeria, one of the names or brands that stand tower tall among others is Beunique clothing line, a fashion brand that started as a purely online store before carving a niche for itself as a phenomenon of a sort. It was founded by a woman from Akwa Ibom by […]

