APC reschedules state congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its state congresses to October 16. The congresses was first scheduled for October 2. Rescheduling the congresses yesterday, the Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled nationwide State Congresses to Saturday, 16th October, 2021*+. “An updated timetable/ schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses will be released to the public in due course.” The holding of the State Congresses would determine the date for the National Convention.

