APC screening committee disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants

as Jonathan supporters storm secretariat, demand ticket

The John Odigie Oyegun- led seven-man Presidential Screening Committee (PSC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified 10 presidential aspirants of the party. Odigie-Oyegun revealed that only 13 out of the 23 aspirants scaled the screening exercise.

He stated this, while submitting the report of the committee to APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday. Oyegun could not however, give reasons the aspirants were disqualified, except that the committee considered youthful aspirants. While presenting the report to the National Working Committee (NWC), Oyegun said, “Having been a tenant in this building before, Mr chairman, I came in I thought I was in the wrong premises. I want to say you have performed something short of a miracle in this building. And I can thread properly now that I am in the secretariat of the governing party. “I thank you for the assignment that you gave us an enormous and how short time has been. I know the environment in which you took over. And so, we are quite happy to do as much as we could to make the work of the party lighter.

“We had the privilege of being inaugurated by you. Precisely on the 30 of May and we immediately started work that very day after a brief meeting. I will just summarize the main thing. “First, we had 23 member aspirants that we interacted with. There were 23 that presented themselves. We had a lot of others, prominent Nigerians both within and outside the country that had applied but for whatever reason, could not proceed with their applications. “The point I want to make is the quality of the people that want to govern this country. “Our report is basically simple and short. I don’t want to beat about the bush.

There were two aspects to it. “The basic constitutional qualifications for you to aspire to be a president of the federal Republic of Nigeria. That was simple and straight forward. “And on that basis, every single aspirants that presented himself qualified. Because it was basic and simple. But we are a governing party. And we are keen on continuing the process and replacing at the proper time with our president with yet another member of the party. “It is also an opportunity to showcase the kind of people that exist within the party with their usefulness and kind of experience.

Let the world know that this is a party that cares for the young and a party when we say the young can aspire, we really mean it. And this has been showcase in the report that we have written. “I will conclude by saying that we only drew a word of caution. That there is this cleavage that I gradually becoming the Centre stage in a national discourse. As between the north and the south and the presidency. And we just want to advise strongly that the party should please think of it in making its decision, address it and let it influence their thoughts because it has its own implications.

“Outside that, just on behalf of the wonderful colleagues you gave me to work with. I want to thank you very much. It was a sensitive assignment, a challenging assignment but very interesting assignment on which all of us have profited immensely from which the party will also profit,” he said. There was a mild drama shortly after the submission of the report as supporters of former president Goodluck Jonathan stormed the national secretariat of the APC, demanding that the party should adopt him (Jonathan) as consensus candidate. The party had earlier distanced itself from Jonathan, stating that he was not among its presidential aspirants. The supporters said, “We are calling on the Nigerian president and the National Working Committee under Senator (Dr.) Abdullahi Adamu to adopt Goodluck Jonathan as the consensus candidate for the betterment of this country.

“We have seen what he had done in the last six years when he was steering the affairs of this country. We need him most. We need him at this crucial time, because Nigeria needs to be united. I believe he will be the only person that will unite this country so that he will take us to the Promised Land where we ought to be and where we should be in this country,” they said. The group, under the aegis of ‘Goodluck Nigeria Ambassadors’ was led by Umar Wanda, who hails from Gombe state. The committee chairman also denied the speculation that former President Jonathan was screened virtually.

However, few hours after the submission of the report, aspirants from the South East met at the residence of a former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani in Abuja. The agenda of the meeting was not clear but an insider said it was in continuation of the meeting held at the residence of the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha. Among those that attended the meeting were; Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Governor Dave Umahi and Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye.

