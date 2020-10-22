Metro & Crime

APC secretariat, cars razed in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Thugs yesterday torched the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, Ondo State during the End SARS protest. This happened despite the 24- hour curfew imposed on Ondo State by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

 

The protest, which has been peaceful in the state since it commenced a few days ago, took a violent turn yesterday. With total disregard to the curfew, protesters barricaded most roads in Akure and made bun fire across major junctions.

The situation heightened when about four of the youth were shot between Ilesha ‘Garage’ axis and Cathedral Junction in Akure. But no death was recorded.

 

Following the gunshots, which the protesting youths said were fired by policemen, the protesters moved to the Secretariat of the APC and set fire to it. The spokesman for the Ondo APC, Alex Kalejaiye, who confirmed the attack on the phone, said the protest was no longer the demand to end the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS). Kalejaiye said it was being orchestrated by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

Also, in Ondo town, the headquarters of Ondo West Local Gov- ernment, five people were reportedly shot following attempts to raze a police command situated at Yaba area of the town. The hoodlums later mobilised to a bank in the town and burnt two cars on the bank premises.

