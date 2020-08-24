APC: Security report ‘ll determine deployment of military

For the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the deployment of Military for the conduct of the Edo State governorship election would be dependent on the security reports.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena who stated this at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, also alleged that the ruling party in the State, Peoples Democratic Party had planned to deploy militants to the state just as they did in Rivers State in 2019 governorship election.

Nabena said that the APC had raised the issue of security threat in the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections long ago.

According to him, the PDP is crying wolf in the elections, while they are the real wolf. “But the media is aware that we made that complaint that the chairman of the PDP campaign council, Gov. Nyesome Wike and the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus have planned to deploy exactly the pattern they used for Rivers State election – to come with Militants to Edo to distract elections and cause violence.

“We had said that before and they are on it. People have started seeing the crisis going on now in Edo State.

So, we are telling the Edo State that they have to make sure that they protect their votes. It must be one man, one vote.

“When the PDP is accusing the APC of a security breach in an election and all that, we just laugh. If we as a party wanted to use security in 2019 elections, l don’t think they would have the number of states that they are having today. They won’t. We are a peace-loving party and we believe that it’s one man, one vote and the vote must count and it must remain that way,” Nabena said.

However, responding to the question of whether the ruling party would deploy the Military to Edo State for the election, the APC spokesperson said, “the security report would be given to the security department and the security department would do the needful.

” In Edo State, they still have some riverine areas like River State and Police might not be able to guide those areas. But majorly deployment of any security would be dependent on the security reports.”

