APC set for Nat’l Convention as govs resolve differences

Ahead of Saturday’s National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governors have resolved their difference. In the last three weeks the governors of the party have been divided over the leadership of the CECPC.

 

While some governors had supported the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala Buni, others had demanded his replacement with the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello.

 

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai had been at the forefront of the alleged 19 governors asking for the ousting of Governor Buni, while Gov  ernor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and some others had thrown their weight behind him (Buni).

 

The situation had threatened the conduct of the National Convention. In a statement issued by the Secretary of the Media Committee, Garba Shehu, he said: “The Chairman of the Media Committee of the Convention, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said the party’s governors have resolved their differences and have put behind them all the bickering witnessed in the recent weeks.”

 

Sule, who spoke at the formal inauguration of the Media Committee and its various subcommittees, said: “The leadership of the party under Governor Mai Mala and the members of the Caretaker Committee are making every effort to take everyone along and I believe it is the only path for a successful convention and victory at elections.

We believe in unity in diversity, and this is the mantra of our convention.” Governor Abdullahi said all is well in the party and the plans for the convention taking place this Saturday are fully on course. Meanwhile, the National Secretariat of the APC was agog as the Chairman of the CECPC; Mai Mala Buni stormed the place.

 

Since March 8, when the governor went for a medical check-up in Dubai, yesterday was the first time he was coming to the Secretariat after his return. Buni, who was at the Secretariat, held a meeting with the Caretaker Committee.

 

However, the governors of Niger, Sani Bello and Osun, Gboyega Oyetola respectively were not present. Also absent was the women representative, Mrs. Stella Okitete, while the Youth Representative, Isheamel Ahmed left in the middle of the meeting.

 

Both Buni and the Secretary of CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoudehe refused to speak to the media after the meeting that lasted over four hours.

 

Also speaking on the face off among governors, the governor of Imo State and Chairman Conven- tion Sub-Committee on Screening Appeal, Senator Hope Uzodinma said that the governors have resolved their differences According to him, instead of going to the convention as a divided house, they are going in one voice.

 

