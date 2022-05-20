News

APC shifts S'East Governorship, House of Reps primaries to May 25

The All Progressives Congress (APC) South East has shifted its governorship and House of Representatives primary elections earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 26, to Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

APC explained that the shift is to protect delegates who would be trooping out in their numbers to elect candidates in the five South East states.

In a statement put out by its National Vice Chairman, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, the party noted the fact that the earlier slated date of May 26, 2022 had been declared as ‘Sit-at-Home Day’ and it had thus become imperative for the zone to consider first the safety of the party’s teeming supporters .

The statement went on to fix May 25 as the new date while apologising for any inconvenience such a shift may have had in party members and aspirants.

The detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently facing trial on sundry offences, is expected to appear in court on 26th. His last court appearance was on Wednesday, May 18. In line with the trend in the south east, any day he is making court appearance, is usually considered a sit-at-home. Mondays are equally accorded such observances. On such occasions, markets, schools and all businesses are shut.

This was in compliance with initial directives by IPOB. Those caught violating the order have always been visited with various ranges of violence including death. Anambra state alone, had claimed losing about N18 billion each Monday the sit-at-home exercise is observed.

Against the backdrop of public outcry on the economic loss suffered by the region due to the order and the highhandedness of the enforcers, IPOB, has rescinded the order. But other elements generally classified as ‘unknown gunmen’, insist of the measure, often leading to clashes with security agents.

 

