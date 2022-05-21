News

APC shifts S’East governorship, Reps primaries to May 25

The South East zone of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its governorship and House of Representatives primary elections earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday to Wednesday. The move is contained in a statement by the party’s National Vice Chairman for the South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu on Friday.

In it (the statement), the stated that the action was necessitated by a sit-athome order declared by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) slated for that Thursday which the event was initially scheduled to hold. The statement went on to fix the 25th of May, 2022 as the new date while apologizing for any inconvenience such a shift may have had in party members and aspirants.

 

