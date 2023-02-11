APC should be ready for defeat, heavens won’t fall if they lose –Imansuangbon

A lawyer, politician, business man , philanthropist, Mr. Kenneth Imansuangbon is the Chairman of Abuja based Pace Setters Group of Schools. As a politician, he was at a time the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Edo State. A native of Ewohimi town in Esan South East Local Government of Edo State. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the prevailing political situation in the country and why the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Abubarka Atiku remains the best for the country adding that the Adamawa State born politician is the real change the country needs at this time. He also spoke on why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must conduct free, fair, credible and transparent elections this month. Excerpts:

One would have expected you to be active as a lawyer, rather, you veered into education and politics why?

Yes! Initially I started out as a practicing lawyer but I didn’t stay long in the legal profession before I decided to venture into education having realised what education can do to a society, regrettably, I didn’t know that the youths no longer see education as a key to building a successful society because of quest to get rich quick syndrome that had eaten deep into the society due to endemic corruption. Today I’m the Chairman of Pacesetters Group of Schools/ Academy with Campuses in Nigeria and the US.

As a politician, Nigeria seems to be so divided unlike what it was in the days of our founding fathers. Now why so much division, hatred and bitterness?

Do you think exists among the political class? Good question. I was born in Ewohimi in Edo State, but my father relocated to Ijebu- Ode where he worked as a rubber plantation manager. As at that time there was nothing like ethnicity, we were living a communal life. There was no distinction as to who your father was. We saw ourselves as one. There was no infidel, no Hausa, no Igbo, no Yoruba, no Tiv, no Efik, no Muslim or Christian. We were known for a common humanity under God the Almighty. But today what we have is division and polarisation along ethnic, religious and political lines. But thank God that the person God has ordained to reunite Nigeria is His Excellency, Alhaji Abubarka Atiku who by the grace of God would be assuming political authority because he is coming to the seat of power. In the 80s, we saw President Shehu Shagari as a rallying point for the country. In the days of Awolowo and Shagari what they gave us was love and unity. But today there is political violence, trouble everywhere, hatred for your fellow human beings just because you do not belong to one political ideology. But I know that by the special grace of God it will be history when Atiku becomes president.

As a PDP chieftain, the presidential election is around the corner, what is your rating of the PDP’s candidate Atiku Abubarka for the poll?

Thank God we are counting days to the father of all elections in Nigeria. PDP made the right choice by picking Atiku Abubarka as the flag bearer of the February 25th, presidential election that will usher in a new dynamic leader to take Nigeria to the Promised Land. Atiku is the right person for that position, Abubarka Atiku, he has seen it all in governance, he has the ability, credibility and capacity to solve Nigeria’s numerous problems as a leader blessed with wisdom, knowledge and understanding of the problems affecting the six geo-political zones of the country. It is a good thing that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP elected Alhaji Abubakar Atiku asthe party’s presidential flag bearer. The choice of Atiku was the best thing that could ever happen to PDP. Atiku is loved by everybody; he has done a lot for Nigeria and humanity. He is the person that can offer lasting solutions to numerous social economic problems plaguing Nigeria as a country. The problem of Nigeria was created by human beings and not God, so it is human beings that will eventually solve the problems. This is why PDP have unanimously elected a capable and competent person like Atiku Abubakar to carry the PDP flag at the February 25th presidential election. Atiku’s acceptance is national, Igbo man believes in him, Efik man believes in him, Edo man believes in him, Yoruba man believes in him, Fulani man believes in him and Hausa man believes in him. He will rewrite the current spate of wrongs and make Nigeria great once again in the comity of nations if elected.

Do you agree with the general notion that the ruling All Progressives Congress has failed woefully in all ramifications?

I don’t want to talk about the APC government failing Nigeria or not, the current happenings in Nigeria are a testament or evidence for all Nigerians wherever they decide which party they would cast their votes for. So, one thing that is paramount to all Nigerians is that PDP is coming to reposition Nigeria and redeem her already battered image abroad. And the only person that can give us a real change is Atiku Abubarka.

Do you see INEC conducting a credible election?

I have confidence in INEC; they know that the World is looking at them so they cannot afford to fail. The Federal Government has invested a lot in INEC; they owe us a duty to conduct free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

Is APC a threat to PDP’s efforts to stage a comeback to power?

PDP is the only opposition party that can fight APC. APC is the ruling party in Nigeria, PDP lost power to them in 2015, Heavens did not fall, so this time around they too should be ready for defeat. It is going to be a big fight no doubt, but I am confident that at the end PDP will triumph because Nigerians have seen the difference between both parties. So the choice we make today will determine our existence tomorrow. President Buhari is not the problem of Nigeria, he has done his best, Nigeria is blessed with everything, yet the most difficult people to govern.

You are a lawyer, politician, educationist and philanthropist. At what time did the philanthropy bug bit you?

My background must have shaped my philanthropic disposition. I came from a very poor home. All I have benefited from my widowed mother and neighbours. People who were with us when I was growing up never allowed me and my junior ones to lack. So, I made a covenant with God Almighty that if He (God) blessed me, I would give back to God and humanity. My plan is to emulate the late MKO Abiola. He was a blessing to all that came across his path. He’s undoubtedly one of the legends we have had in this country.

Does sharing rice in December and giving to the poor make you happy?

What constitutes happiness for me is when my next door neighbour is happy. Any time I am able to help a neighbour I feel fulfilled. It is always a sad moment for me when I see people who cannot pay their children’s school fees, each time I visit the hospital and see people who their families have abandoned due to hospital bills I feel very sad. So, my callings to help the poor and give them hope for tomorrow. So to answer your question, I am happy when others are happy.

As a politician any regret going into politics?

No regrets at all. I am happy playing politics. It is a game just like football is either you win or you lose.

Edo State Governorship election is coming up next year, what is your impression so far as a stakeholder?

When that time comes we shall talk about it. What I am concerned with now is the Presidential Election which is coming up towards the end of the month. We (PDP members) are working assiduously to ensure that Atiku Abubakar wins the Presidential Election. He has the capacity and the administrative knowledge to rule Nigeria.

What message do you have for the Nigerian voters as election approaches?

This is a crucial moment of our political lives; we must make the right decision now. Nigerians must take this election seriously; the electorate must not allow themselves to be used. They must not sell their future and that of their future generations into slavery. They have a choice to make now; we have no other country other than this. Whatever we are going through now is just for a time, America, Great Britain, Japan, China and other developed nations have passed through this phase. So the choice we make today will determine how far our future will be. I appeal to our electorates to go out there on the 25th of February 2023 to vote for Atiku Abubarka of the PDP so that Nigeria will begin to work again.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...