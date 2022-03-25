APC: Showdown as ruling party elects NWC members

FELIX NWANERI reports on the race for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the intrigues that have characterized the buildup to the national convention

The stake is high as the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its national convention tomorrow after several postponements. The exercise is scheduled to hold at the Eagle Square in Abuja and about 4,000 delegates are expected from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The delegates will elect members of a new National Working Committee (NWC), who will take over from the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling party. The Buni-led 13-member CECPC, which bows out today was set up on June 25, 2020, by the APC National Executive Council (NEC) to oversee affairs of the party for an initial six months, following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC on June 16, 2020. However, the CECPC’s tenure was extended twice. The first was in December 2020 for six months. Another six months was given to the caretaker committee in June 2021. To be contested for are the 21 National Working Committee (NWC) positions of the party. They are National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), Deputy National Chairman (South), National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, National Vice Chairman (South- South), National Vice Chairman (North-West), National Vice Chairman (North Central), National Vice Chairman (North-East), National Vice Chairman (South-East) and National Vice Chairman (South-West). Others are National Organizing Secretary, National Legal Adviser, National Financial Secretary, National Welfare Secretary, National Treasurer, National Publicity Secretary, National Auditor, National Women Leader, National Youth Leader and Disabled Leader. The positions of National Chairman, National Vice Chairman (North Central) and Deputy National Secretary were zoned to the North Central, while the South-South has National Vice Chairman (South-South), National Publicity Secretary, National Women Leader.

The South-West has the offices of National Secretary, National Vice Chairman (South-West) and National Youth Leader. The offices of Deputy National Chairman (South), National Vice Chairman (South- East), National Treasurer and National Welfare Secretary were zoned to the South-East. For the North-East, the party allotted the offices of Deputy National Chairman (North), National Auditor and National Vice Chairman (North-East). The North West has the positions of National Vice Chairman (North-West), National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary and National Financial Secretary. The office of National Disabled Leader was zoned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In all, the 21 NWC positions have over 160 contestants, with seven for vying for the national chairmanship, which its expression of interest form was sold at N20 million. The position of Deputy National Chairman (North) has six contenders, while that of Deputy National Chairman (South) has a former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani as the sole contender. For the office of National Secretary, there are four candidates, while five are running for the office of National Youth Leader. For most party faithful, it is optimism although there is no doubt that apprehension has characterized the build-up to the national convention. What many initially believe would be a “family affair” has turned to a test of political might among APC chieftains, who are out to do battle over control of the party’s structures ahead of the 2023 general election. While the various gladiators for the APC NWC positions, particularly national chairmanship are leaving nothing to chance to actualise their respective ambitions, the belief in most political quarters is that the exercise would be more than a national convention. This is due to the fact that those angling to fly the party’s flag in the next presidential election have aligned themselves behind the various chairmanship aspirants. Against this backdrop, it is expected that the outcome of the national convention will determine, where the pendulum would swing in the battle for the APC ticket for the 2023 presidential election, which has commenced with declarations by party chieftains like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Dave Umahi, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Rochas Okorocha. With the calibre of candidates in the race for the national chairmanship of the APC is a welcome development for a party in governance. The belief is that the next national chairman, besides preparing the party for the 2023 general election, will have to deal with enormous issues it will inherit from the outgoing and past leadership and ensure that the party truly lives up to its “progressives” credentials beyond just the name. They added that the chairman would also be saddled with the responsibility of changing the current perception among Nigerians, rekindle the hope and confidence of chieftains of the party and more importantly, ensure a level playing ground to all aspirants during the primary elections to nominate candidates, who will fly the APC flag in the 2023 elections. Among those running for the national chairmanship position of the ruling party are Senators Tanko Al- Makura, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume and Sani Musa. Others are Saliu Mustapha, Mohammed Etsu and Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State. Besides Yari, all the chairmanship aspirants hail from the North Central to which the party zoned the position to, while Yari, who is from the North-West, defied the zoning arrangement. All the candidates are former governors with the exception of Senator Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly; Mustapha, who was the National Deputy Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the defunct parties that merged to form the APC and Etsu, who is an aide to Niger State governor. Those rooting for the former governors are of the view that they the party will benefit immensely from their wealth of experience. However, the perception of overzealousness, corruption baggage and most importantly, authoritarianism as witnessed during the leadership of Oshiomhole (a former governor of Edo State) may affect their endorsement by members and leaders of the party. While there is no doubt that Adamu, Al-Makura, Akume, Sheriff and Yari are serious contenders for the APC national chairmanship, some party faithful are of the view that the odds seem to favour those seen as the underdogs – particularly Musa and Mustapha. Those who hold this view main-tained that what the ruling party needs going into the 2023 general election is a team player as the “Buhari factor” is not going to be there during the polls. They also insist that Buni’s successor must be a party man, who must be highly organized, dedicated and passionate.

Tanko Al-Makura

The immediate past governor of Nasarawa State is not pretending over his ambition to succeed Buni as the national chairman of the ruling party. Al-Makura, who presently represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has the support of his home state in bid to steer the ship of the APC. Emerging development shows that he has the support of his successor, Governor Abdullahi Sule. The governor had during the APC registration/revalidation exercise, not only advised the party to look in the direction of the defunct CPC and Nasarawa State for the position of its national chairman, but revealed reasons why he is mobilising support for Senator Al-makura. No doubt, a serious contender for a position such as the national chairmanship of a ruling party must have the backing of his home state, but how the Al-Makura camp convinces other tendencies within the APC to back an aspirant of the CPC extraction after cries of marginalization by the ACN and ANPP camps by the Buhari administration will determine how far the former governor of Nasarawa State will go in his bid.

Abdulaziz Yari

The immediate past governor of Zamfara State is also eyeing the national chairmanship of the ruling party, and it is believed that the defection of his successor, Bello Matawalle to the APC, has placed him in a good stead. Yari had sought for a seat in the Senate after eight years as governor of Zamfara State but his bid was truncated by internal wrangling within the state chapter of the APC. Though he won the poll, a Supreme Court judgement, however nullified his election and those of all candidates fielded by the APC on the ground that they were not validly nominated.

After the botched Senate bid, Yari concentrated with rebuilding the party in the state. While this has paid off with Matawalle defection, it is not clear whether he will enjoy the support of the governor, who has taken over the leadership of the party in the state. While the APC has zoned the national chairmanship position to the North Central, Yari, who is from the North- West, said as far as he was concerned, the position he is vying for has only been zoned to the North and not any geopolitical zone.

Yari spoke through the head of his campaign organization, Senator Tijjani Kaura, said: “Let me say again that we are all aware that the party has zoned national Chairmanship to the North and the presidency to the South but we are not aware that there is specific zoning within the geopolitical zones of either the president of the national chairman of the party. “Nobody indicated whether it is South-West, South-East or South-South. The party acting chairman has not come out officially to tell us the chairmanship has been zoned to a particular geopolitical zone.

So, that is why we are here”, he stated. Kaura added that Yari would change the narrative of the party come March 26 as its national chairman. He said: “Abdulaziz Yari has been a down to earth politician. He was a party secretary in Zamfara state two decades ago, from there he rose to be the party CONTINUED FROM PAGE 9 chairman in the state before he became a member of the House of Representatives. Thereafter, he became the executive governor of the state for eight years before becoming the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum. “That is enough experience to lead this great party.

That has allowed him to contact the 36 state governors of the federation to sell his chairmanship. I can assure you that today, Abdulaziz Yari has sold himself and he has been embraced by all the members of the party across the 36 states of the federation.

I can assure you that on the 26th of March when we get to Eagle Square you will see what I mean.” George Akume Another former governor in the race to succeed Buni, Akume, who the current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, equally has a rich political profile, which according to his supporters, is what APC needs to retain power in 2023.

They further advanced that for the APC to sustain its winning ways across the county, the party must re-oil its winning machine through ideas and leadership vision under a personality like Akume. The former Benue State governor’s supporters also believe that the next national chairman of the APC should be someone, who has held a noteworthy political office like that of a governor or its equivalent. It is against this backdrop that they believe that Akume would be a bridge between the centrifugal and centripetal forces in the party. Akume, who was elected governor of Benue State and served two terms of four years, won elections to represent the people of Benue as a senator for Benue North-West in the Senate between 2011 and 2019.

Abdullahi Adamu

The former governor of Nasarawa State seems to have seen it all in politics. He joined politics in 1977, and was elected to the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the constitution for Nigeria’s short-lived Second Republic (1979–1983). He was a pioneer member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), the first Secretary- General of the NPN in Plateau State from December 1978, and chairman of the NPN in the Plateau from 1982 to 1983. In 1994, he was appointed to the National Constitutional Conference by General Sani Abacha’s administration.

In March 1995, Adamu was appointed as Minister of State for Works and Housing, a position he held until November 1997. When the ban on political activity was lifted in 1997, he joined the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP). In 1998, Adamu became a founding member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was elected governor of Nasarawa State in 1999. He was re-elected during the 2003 elections. After the end of his two-term governorship, Adamu became Secretary, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP. In 2011, he was elected into the Senate to represent Nasarawa West Senatorial District and he has been in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly since then.

The former governor of Nasarawa State is believed to be the candidate of President Buhari for the APC chairmanship. But despite the reported endorsement by the President, Adamu still faces opposition from another senator from his state, Al-Makura. But Adamu, who chaired the APC National Reconciliation Committee, recently told the House of Representatives caucus of the party that he did not declare early for the ruling party’s chairmanship because he wanted to be called to serve. His words: “From about the year 1978 to date, I have never lost an election. And it is my hope that if I get the opportunity to serve as chairman, I will provide the leadership necessary for APC to continue to dominate the political space in this country.” He added that he understands the challenges facing the country based on the work he did as the chairman of the APC reconciliation committee.

Sani Musa

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the federal legislature might be seen as a dark horse in the race but there are indications that he is the candidate to beat given his support base. The senator is said to have the backing of most APC senators, who are rooting for one of their own to assume the leadership of the party.

The lawmaker is seen as a great mobilizer, a bridge builder and a strategist, who is passionate about wholesome development of the nation, which according to them, is what APC needs going into the 2023 general election. The belief that Senator Musa, who chairs the Senate Services Committee, is the right man for the APC top job, perhaps, explains the various endorsements for his bid. According to most APC stakeholders, the senator remains visible and consistent in envisioning a radical departure from the docility and obstinacy that was the hallmark of the past leadership of the party in resolving delicate issues that requires tact and reconciling aggrieved members.

Those who hold this view, maintain that challenges that come with inheriting a party of diverse culture with a potential to be enveloped with protracted crisis requires a technocrat and a politician with the prerequisite leadership skills of the modern era – someone who is vibrant, focus driven, devoid of godfatherism and free from corruption.

They added that the APC cannot afford a repeat of the past as the party is going through a new metamorphosis on the account of the reconciliation efforts and recent defectors into the party. The argument is that the ego and expectations of these gladiators must be managed in such a way as to avoid a possible implosion of the party.

Musa’s lofty plans for the APC notwithstanding, many have wondered why he wants to leave the Senate for the leadership of the ruling party. However, the senator, who sees nothing wrong with the move, in a recent interview, described his bid to lead APC is another call to national service. His words: “Man by nature is a boundless entity, the desire to be for everyone is one of the cardinal reasons that sees me aspiring for the head of the APC. Before I was elected a senator, I have worked in the public and private sectors.

I have been a leader in the APC since 2014 and served as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) from 2019 to date. “If you look at the antecedents, you will notice the consistency. As a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the good people of Niger East Senatorial District and Chairman Committee on Senate Services, I have served my people well as a first term senator, and it has been an amazing experience. “So, my interest in the chairmanship of our great party, the APC, is another call to national service just like my current position as a senator of the Federal Republic. You must bear in mind that as the national chairman of the APC, I can leverage on my experience here in the Senate to push the manifesto of the party to the National Assembly more efficiently.

It will also give me a vantage position to deliver reconciliatory leadership, which the party needs now to navigate out of its present challenges. “Also, my leadership of the party will reinforce our commitment to keep the towering legacy and leadership of our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given our party an ideology and presence in the international community.

His democratic ideals and work within the sub-region and Africa, fight against corruption and his efforts at providing security stand him out hence the need to have a leader, who will continue to give full support and attention to such progressive efforts. “There’s going to be a continuation and all of my efforts will be directed to support the deepening of democracy in Nigeria. It is a necessary sacrifice I must make to build our party in particular and the nation in general.”

Musa pledged to give the ruling party a new vision by re-engineering its internal and working structures if elected as its next national chairman. He also promised to adapt a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party, adding that he will unite all members to forge what he described as a new vision and direction for the APC and the country. “If given the opportunity to lead the APC, I will completely re-engineer internal structures and workings of the party. I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

“Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country. If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act the trust that will be placed in me as well as ensure a new beginning in our party leadership, which will create a new hope and direction in taking the burden of leadership of our country,” he said.

Reminding APC members of the need to keep the towering legacy and leadership of President Buhari, the senator said he will provide for the party, leadership that will eventually make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of the party equal opportunity. He said: “Knowing fully that APC has been through storms and wilderness in the last two years, if eventually securing the trust to lead the party, I will surely make it possible for us to forge a new vision and new direction for the APC as well as the nation. If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the party’s constitution and manifesto.” On what stands him out as well as his support base given the profile of the other contenders, the lawmaker said: “My pedigree, experience and personal sacrifices to the party and building of democracy in Nigeria generally stands me out.

I have a clear vision of where I want to take the party as encapsulated in the three Rs – Reconciliation, Reorganisation and Redirection. I am not just seeking the office of the national chairman of the APC for the sake of it but to reposition the party to win elections and take Nigeria to its pride of place in the world. “I want to provide for the party, leadership that will continue to make Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of our party equal opportunity.

If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the APC constitution and manifesto.” Senator Musa also gave an insight on his support base, saying: “Since I indicated interest in the chairmanship of the APC, the support has been overwhelming across the leadership of the party at the state level, down to the grassroots and back to the federal level. Those who are sincere will tell you I am the candidate to beat. Even my opponents know that I am a better candidate based on my pedigree, my contribution to the party and my sincere commitment to ensure the stability and success of the party.” Before he was elected into the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Musa worked in the public and private sector.

Since 2014, he has been one of the leaders of the APC and served as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) from 2019 to date. A studious look at his antecedents reveals one who is consistent. Driven by a clear vision of the direction to which he is taking the party, Musa has been canvassing the broad themes of his manifesto, which is encapsulated in the three Rs – Reconciliation, Reorganisation and Redirection. He explained his motivation: “I am seeking the office of the chairman of the APC to reposition the party to win elections and take Nigeria to its pride of place in the world.

I want to provide for the party, leadership that will continue making Nigeria stronger, more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of our party equal opportunity. If found worthy to lead, I will devote my all in adhering to the goals and aspirations of the party, abide by the nation’s constitution, rule of law, the APC constitution and manifesto.”

Interesting too, the Niger East senator is not at all bothered about the hue and cry concerning crises in the APC. He sees this as an advantage because it allows people to learn from such disputes. Even if the matters end in court, Musa still considers it an avenue for deepening the country’s democracy.

His belief is that it affords the judiciary the opportunity to expound and develop the law regarding issues in dispute which serve as precedents for the future. “I don’t see how disputes will affect the convention. I do believe that once I emerge the chairman of the APC, my reform agenda will address most of these challenges and reposition the party for the better,” he said. Above all, he believes the APC Reconciliation Committee has done enough work going round the states to find solutions to all grievances either before or after the various congresses.”

Saliu Mustapha

Perhaps, the youngest among the aspirants for the national chairmanship of the ruling party, the one-time Deputy National Chairman of the defunct CPC is banking on his relationship with the President’s camp to actualize his ambition. The Kwara State born politician who believes that he what it takes to move the APC to the next level has already promised to reconcile all factions and ensure that the party promotes equity if elected. “I have been endorsed by every well-meaning stakeholder; that is why I am motivated in this race.

As a former deputy national chairman of CPC, I led the party to the merger. So, nobody is older than me in Kwara APC. They all met me in the party. “I have retained that neutrality and I am hoping that given the opportunity to be chairman of the party will be my first legal step on reconciling the factions in the party. We need all hands on deck.

“Being a key player in how the merger came about, I decided to step into the arena for the post of APC national chairman because I believe we don’t have the best. I have gathered enough experience and enough goodwill. I want to see a party where there is fairness, equity and justice, not a party where there is imposition,” he said. Mustapha also said he is not intimated by positions held by other aspirants, adding that ideology should be the dominant factor in choosing a chairman for the APC. According to him, “I am not intimidated by titles; I bow to superior argument. It is ideas that rule.

I will be looking forward to working with all these fellow aspirants who I believe are major stakeholders. Our challenges are not what can tear the party apart. We have been able to manage our challenges and that is why people are begging to join us. “If elected to lead APC, I will make a huge difference. I have ideas to unite the party and make it one of the strongest on the continent.

I will give a sense of belonging to all. I will be firm, fair and offer quality service to APC.” Continuing, Mustapha said: “I am the youngest among all the aspirants, but I will strengthen internal democracy in APC and make sure it remains a first choice party.” He said the idea to establish the Progressives Institute of Nigeria (PIN) was mooted long ago by a former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, but it could not take off because of challenges in the party. He said: “The PIN is a necessity for addressing internal democracy, conflicts and democratic governance. Across the world today, especially in advanced democracies, democratic institutions such as the proposed PIN are known to advance openness and accountability in government. This is done by building political and civic systems that guarantee freedom of assembly, freedom of association and speech.”

Mustapha said for APC to promote and advance sustainable democracy, an institution like PIN is “necessary as the driver to safeguard elections, promote citizens’ participation and inclusiveness. While reechoing his confidence and trust in APC to lead the nation in the right direction, and for the next dispensation, he urged all lovers of democracy to embrace this initiative as a way forward in addressing internal crises within parties.

He also “likened the initiative to the US National Democratic Institute (NDI) that has helped democracy to grow successfully in many countries.” He urged all APC members, particularly the delegates to the February 26 Congress, to “vote him as their preferred candidate based on his mission and vision for the party and the country at large.” my interest in the chairmanship of our great party, the APC, is another call to national service just like my current position as a senator of the Federal Republic No doubt, all the gladiators jostling for the national chairmanship of the ruling party are eminently qualified for the position but it is clear that party faithful will go for a candidate, who will usher visionary and

